Paris Seeks Alternative Diplomatic Ways With Algeria

The French authorities have resorted to alternative diplomacy to preserve their remaining interests in Algeria, which have suffered unprecedented damage since the outbreak of the crisis between the two countries following France’s shift in position on the Sahara issue, resulting in a decline in diplomatic representation to the level of chargé d’affaires.

This refers to parliamentary activity, which is considered complementary and sometimes transforms, as in the current situation between Algeria and Paris, into an alternative diplomacy, given the severing of official ties. This was embodied by the visit of the French Senator Akli Mellouli and National Assembly MP, Sabrina Sebaihi, to Algeria.

Akli Mellouli serves as Vice-Chair of the Foreign Affairs and Armed Forces Committee in the upper house of the French Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Algerian-French Friendship Group. MP Sabrina Sebaihi is a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the lower house of the French Parliament and Vice-Chair of the Algerian-French Friendship Group.

The two parliamentarians were received by Michel Bisac, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the French Embassy in Algeria. In a post on his LinkedIn account on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the CCIF President welcomed his guests and spoke of a “useful and constructive exchange with member business leaders on prospects for developing and strengthening economic relations between the two countries.”

Both Akli Mellouli and Sabrina Sebaihi are considered moderate political voices in France. They advocate for respecting Algeria and maintaining stable relations with it, to preserve bridges of communication and safeguard the intertwined social ties between the two shores of the Mediterranean.

The visit of the French elected officials comes at a time of great complexity in relations between Algeria and Paris, which have been ongoing for exactly a year, following weeks of renewed political and media controversy between the two countries. The latest was the escalating measures announced by the French Foreign Ministry regarding diplomatic portfolios, a measure to which Algeria responded with another measure based on the principle of reciprocity established in diplomatic norms.

This is not the first time French politicians have resorted to this approach in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with Algeria and preserve, as much as possible, Paris’s economic and cultural interests in Algeria. However, these attempts have so far failed miserably, due to the depth of the crisis that has shaken relations between the two capitals.

More than two weeks ago, Sébastien Delogu, MP representing the La France Insoumise party, visited Algeria. His political stance, which called on the far right to avoid harming bilateral relations to preserve Paris’ interests, led to a racist campaign by those political circles. Upon his return to Paris, he denounced the campaign in a post on X.

MP Sébastien Delogu wrote: “In line with the unprecedented attacks launched by the right and the far right to create conflict in French-Algerian relations, I was immediately attacked, to exploit my visit (to Algeria), ridiculing me, and distorting my presence there.” He emphasized that “the shared memory between us and the Algerian people must prompt us to envision a future based on the principles of respect, equality, and brotherhood between our peoples.”

The French parliamentarians’ visit to Algeria is not expected to help calm the escalating tensions between the two countries. This is because the decision-making power in the French state is no longer controlled by the Elysée Palace, as it is supposed to be, but by unconstitutional forces surrounding it. This is what Bruno Retailleau, Interior Minister in François Bayrou’s government, is keen to implement. As is known, he has caused a new diplomatic crisis, about which the Quai d’Orsay Palace said that it was not consulted, in a caricatured scene that sums up the situation that a country like France has reached.