Party Leaders Kick Off The Local Elections’ Race And Lists Are Pending For Decision!

Party leaderships and candidates for the municipal and provincial people’s assembly elections scheduled for November 28 officially enter the electoral race starting Thursday, the launch date of the election campaign.

Political formations are betting on attracting voters and convincing them of their programs and candidates, at a time when some electoral lists remain pending due to replacement procedures, coinciding with the ongoing reception of appeal results.

Party leaders chose not to wait for the final days of the election campaign to start activating their popular rallies. They scheduled field visits to several provinces, coinciding with the start of the campaign, aiming for direct communication with citizens and introducing their candidates, in addition to urging voters to participate in the upcoming election and head to the ballot boxes, especially after recent criticisms directed at the political class holding it responsible for the electoral abstention in the past legislative elections.

In this context, the Secretary General of the National Democratic Rally, Mondher Bouden, chose to start from the southern provinces by scheduling meetings and rallies on Thursday including Timimoun, In Salah, In Guezzam, Tamanrasset, Bordj Badji Mokhtar, and Adrar, as part of the RND electoral movements which is contesting the local elections with about 1,000 candidate lists for municipal and provincial assemblies.

For his part, the President of the Movement of Society for Peace, Abdelaali Hassani, chose El Oued province to host his first popular rally on the occasion of the election campaign launch, noting that MSP will be present in this electoral date with about 400 lists distributed across municipal and provincial people’s assemblies according to the announced figures.

As for the President of the National Construction Movement, Abdelkader Bengrina, they will be scheduled to activate their first electoral rally in Bouira province, at a time when their political formation managed to secure the participation of 600 electoral lists so far within the race to renew local councils.

In contrast to the movements of party presidents and their leaderships, candidates will in turn face the task of activating neighborhood outings and rallies across various municipalities and provinces, aiming to present their programs, introduce their local priorities, and woo voters to convince them to give their votes to their lists on polling day. It is also expected that members of both chambers of Parliament will engage in the election campaign by accompanying their political formations and contributing to the mobilization in favor of their candidates.

The National Independent Authority for Elections issued a statement defining the legal and ethical regulations for managing election campaigns, where the rules oblige all candidates to completely stay away from hate speech, discrimination, and violence, while prohibiting the use of foreign languages in promotional publications or the misuse of state symbols.

These regulations also impose respect for the dignity of competitors and a commitment to providing a clean political discourse that enhances integrity and ensures equal opportunities among all independent and party lists.

On the other hand, legislative provisions categorically prohibit the exploitation of public institutions and official properties for propaganda purposes, including places of worship, administrations, and educational institutions.

It is also strictly forbidden to use commercial advertising for election purposes, or to publish and survey voter opinions or conduct polls 72 hours before the polling date, while obliging candidates to place posters exclusively in designated spaces.