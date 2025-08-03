Polisario Front’s Conditions For Direct Negotiations With Morocco

The Polisario Front is “fully ready” to enter into direct negotiations with Morocco, “under the auspices of the United Nations, which should be serious and credible, without dictates or preconditions, to reach a just and consensual solution that respects the requirements of international law and the legal nature of Western Sahara as a decolonisation issue,” the Prime Minister of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Bouchraya Hammoudi Bayoun, said.

In his address at the opening of the 13th Summer University for the Polisario Front executives, held Sunday at M’hamed Bouguerra University in Boumerdes (eastern Algiers), the Prime Minister added that “the only solution to the Western Sahara issue is a democratic solution consistent with international law, which recognizes the Sahrawi people’s right to self-determination and independence and does not recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.”

Regarding the summer university, the Sahrawi spokesperson explained that it “is being held amid profound international changes that, in one way or another, are affecting the course of the Sahrawi people’s struggle. These include the Moroccan occupying state’s resort to dangerous international alliances, such as its alliance with the Zionist entity and its attempt to lure consular representation from some mercenary countries to the cities of occupied Western Sahara, thereby threatening peace and security in the region.”

He considered this event “a broad intellectual space that develops the knowledge of the cadres and a testament to the sincerity of the fraternal alliance between the Algerian and Sahrawi peoples.”

For his part, the President of the Algerian National Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People (CNASPS), Said Ayachi, said that “the desired victory for the Sahrawi cause can only be achieved through steadfastness and the combined efforts of all those who support the cause,” noting that international law “is clear regarding the justice of the Sahrawi cause and the right to hold a self-determination referendum.”

In turn, many participants in this event, held under the slogan “Struggle and Sacrifice to Impose Independence and Freedom,” agreed on the importance of standing by the Sahrawi people and supporting them in their quest for freedom and independence. They also emphasised the importance of appreciating international positions supporting the just Sahrawi cause.