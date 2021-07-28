President Tebboune: “Algeria Has No Ambitions In Libya”

President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received, on Wednesday, the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Younes Mohamed El Menfi.

The visiting President of the Libyan Presidential Council was received at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic in Algiers.

The President of the Republic, after receiving the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, said that it was agreed on many decisions that help solve some problems in brotherly Libya.

The President of the Republic also stressed that Algeria is waiting for what the brothers in Libya decide, especially since “Algeria has no ambitions in Libya”.