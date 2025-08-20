President Tebboune: Algeria Will Remain Proud, Committed to Its Sovereign Decisions

Algeria’s celebration of National Mujahid Day is an occasion to commemorate the sacrifices of the Algerian people, renew the pledge to the martyrs and mujahideen (freedom fighters), and remain faithful to the immortal message of November, in a proud and strong Algeria committed to the independence of its decision-making and the preservation of its sovereignty, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune affirmed on Tuesday.

In an address he delivered on the National Mujahid Day, commemorating the double anniversary of the attacks in northern Constantine and the Soummam Conference of August 20, 1955-1956, President Tebboune said: “We celebrate the Mujahid Day. On this 70th anniversary of the attacks in northern Constantine, we recall the honourable battles in which the valiant Liberation Army fought. These battles demonstrated the heroic Mujahideen’s ability to inflict heavy and painful losses on the colonial army, and their determination to defeat its heavily armed forces by taking the initiative to impose the arena and timing of the military confrontation on the enemy. This led to the widening resonance of the November 1, 1954 Revolution, whose bloody chapters were being followed around the world, and free people from all over the world echoed its military victories on the battlefield and its political achievements in international forums and meetings.”

Tebboune added that “on the Mujahid Day, the Algerian people also commemorate the 69th anniversary of the Soummam Conference, held on August 20, 1956, where the leaders of the revolution decided at that stage of the struggle to meet in Ifri Ouzlaguen to support the revolution with coordination mechanisms and organizational frameworks and structures capable of achieving its goals—those goals defined in the November 1 Declaration, which the proud Algerian people rushed to embrace and rally around.”

The President of the Algerian Republic emphasised that “our celebration of this double anniversary is an occasion to recall the great struggles, immense sacrifices, and painful suffering endured by the Algerian people with patience and courage during a brutal and fierce war, fought with faith in victory, truth, and freedom.”

He concluded that “this occasion is a moment where we renew our pledge to the martyrs and mujahideen and our loyalty to the immortal message of November, in an Algeria built by the will of patriots who are zealous about the trust and who protect the deposit, a proud, strong Algeria, keen on the independence of its decision and the preservation of its sovereignty, and moving towards the goals of true sustainable development, which will propel it to the level of a rising country promising goodness and growth.”