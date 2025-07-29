President Tebboune Urges Delivery of Food, Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

Minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig, affirmed Tuesday from Addis Ababa, where he is participating, at the behest of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in the United Nations Food Systems Follow-up Summit, Algeria’s position calling for urgent international action to unconditional delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, where civilians are suffering from systematic starvation and collective deprivation of the right to food.

In his speech at the second edition of the UNFSS+4 summit, the minister affirmed that Algeria “calls from this platform for urgent and immediate international action aimed at ensuring the unconditional delivery of food and humanitarian aid to Gaza, and working diligently to put an end to this blatant violation of international law.”

He added in the same context that “talk about food justice is incomplete without addressing the ongoing tragedies, such as the systematic starvation and mass food deprivation taking place in the Gaza Strip, which is a stain on humanity.”

Rezig regretted that “more than two million people there, the majority of whom are children and women, are suffering from famine and starvation in flagrant violation of all humanitarian values and principles.” He explained that “given this painful reality, Algeria joins its voice to that of the UN Secretary-General, who affirmed yesterday, in his opening remarks, the need not to use food as a weapon against peoples. He emphasised that food must remain a guaranteed human right, not a tool of pressure or collective punishment.”

In the same context, he added that Algeria “believes that achieving food security is a fundamental pillar of dignity and sovereignty” and that “transforming food systems fairly and inclusively requires, above all, effective coordination between action, investment, and accountability.”

In the same context, he considered that people “need not just speeches, but commitments that are translated into action, fair investments directed towards vulnerable groups and marginalised areas, and clear mechanisms that ensure transparency and collective accountability.”

In this regard, the Minister expressed “Algeria’s appreciation for the integrated efforts of the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the World Food Programme, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development to build more sustainable food systems resilient to climate and geopolitical crises, especially in developing regions.”

He also stressed that Algeria is “ready to share its experiences, particularly in the field of desert agriculture, to build a more just and humane shared food future.