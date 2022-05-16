President Tebboune: “We Are Moving Towards The Signing of Strategic Agreements With Turkey”

Algeria and Turkey are moving towards signing strategic agreements in many fields, including even military industries, Today, Monday, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said.

“We are satisfied with what we have achieved in strengthening the strategic partnership with Turkey, as the talks with President Erdogan were rich and deep”, said the President Abdelmadjid Tebboune during his activation of a joint press seminar with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the signing of several memoranda of understanding agreements between the two countries.

The President of the Republic continued; “The Turkish investment in Algeria has reached 5 billion dollars, and we are working to raise the Turkish investment in Algeria to 10 billion dollars and more.”

“The Turkish Tosyali Iron and Steel Company in Oran exported nearly one billion dollars last year”, President Tebboune added.

On the political issue, President Tebboune said; “We have a common view with Turkey regarding Libya, by enabling its people to determine their destiny. We also discussed the situation in the African Sahel region and the side of draining the terrorist sources”, noting that he and the Turkish President discussed the situation in Palestine.

For his part, the Turkish president said; “We appreciate the role played by Algeria in the north of the continent and the Sahel, and we are determined to strengthen our cooperation in the field of defence industries.”

“President Tebboune’s visit is of a high strategic level, and evidence of good intentions to develop Algerian-Turkish relations”, Erdogan added.

In this regard, Erdogan explained that “The volume of trade exchange between the two countries has reached 4.5 billion dollars, despite the Corona pandemic” noting that Algeria and Turkey aspire to reach a volume of trade exchanges of 10 billion dollars.

The Turkish president also promised to provide full support for the development of Algerian-Turkish relations, considering Algeria a leading country in the African continent and has an active role in the region.