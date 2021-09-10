Ramtane Lamamra: “The Decision To Cut Relations With Morocco Is Not Negotiable, It Is Irreversible”

Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, rejected the fact that the decision to cut diplomatic relations with Morocco is on the agenda of the Arab foreign ministers’ meeting, as it is sovereign and not subject to discussion.

On the sidelines of the Arab foreign ministers’ meeting, and during his consultative meetings that preceded the meeting of Arab foreign ministers, on Friday, the Foreign Minister, Ramtane Lamamra, said; “The issue of severing diplomatic relations with Morocco is not and will not be included in the agenda of the ministerial meeting, and the decision to cut Diplomatic relations is not subject to discussion or deliberation as a sovereign, final, and irreversible decision.”

“The sovereign and strict decision of Algeria came given the serious and continuing violations by Morocco of the fundamental obligations that regulate relationships between the two countries, and against the background of the numerous, repeated and documented attacks by Morocco, which caused the bilateral relations to enter a dead-end, especially through an attempt to strike the national unity in addition to allowing the historical enemy to launch hostile statements against Algeria, close to the national territory, this is in public and what about pots that are being prepared in secret?”, he added.

“Thinking about any initiative, whatever its nature, is considered reductive and superficial, and does not realize but ignores the full responsibility of Morocco in the chronic deterioration of bilateral relations and obscures the extent of the political and moral damage resulting from the facts and mistakes supported by Moroccan circles.”

“Algeria has long favoured the values of brotherhood, good neighbourliness, and the non-interference in internal affairs, and adhered to self-restraint, in the face of the repeated Moroccan hostilities.”

In another context, regarding the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria, Lamamra asserted; “Algeria’s hosting of the Arab summit is a right and a duty. A right according to the provisions stipulated in the League Charter and its internal regulations and previous practices related to the participation of member states, and duty because Algeria will not abandon its responsibility to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the Arab peoples who consider Algeria under the leadership of President Tebboune a source of inspiration to restore and strengthen solidarity and activate joint Arab action, especially in light of the current regional and international conditions”.