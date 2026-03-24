“Rapprochement With Algeria Spares Niger Threats And Blackmail From Other Countries”

The visit of Prime Minister Sifi Ghreib to Niger received significant attention, in line with the issues discussed with his counterpart Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine. This visit came to consolidate the outcomes of Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tiani’s visit to Algeria last February.

The visit provided an opportunity for the second session of the Joint High Commission for Cooperation between Niger and Algeria to convene, co-chaired by Seifi Gharib and his counterpart Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, according to the “Niger Diaspora” newspaper. The newspaper stated that this visit holds great importance for both countries, as it came after a diplomatic crisis that was quickly overcome, considering it “an opportunity for political clarification and strategic planning between two countries determined to strengthen their partnership.”

The local newspaper placed what is happening between Algeria and Niger in its historical context, noting that “the two countries have established an institutional framework to regulate their relations since 1967.” It pointed out that “Niamey intends to strengthen its regional ties independently of any external influence on its strategic choices.”

It also affirmed that what Niger witnessed from March 21 to 24 “is a direct extension of the visit of Nigerien President, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, to Algeria on February 15 and 16, 2026,” which must “now be translated into concrete progress, particularly in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, hydrocarbons, transport, health, agriculture, and technical and vocational training.”

As for the “Niger Actu” newspaper, it described the meeting of experts from the Joint Cooperation Committee between Niger and Algeria as “strategic,” based on the momentum achieved during the official visit of President General Abdourahamane Tiani to Algeria in mid-February, at the invitation of his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

“Niger Actu” quoted the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Nigeriens Abroad, Ambassador Souleymane Issac, as confirming that military and security cooperation was among the priorities discussed, with the aim of unifying efforts in combating insecurity, which the Sahel and Sahara region suffers from, according to the Secretary-General of the Nigerien Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who stressed that rapprochement with Algeria will help his country avoid “threats and blackmail from some countries, by making the Algerian corridor a center for its supplies and economic and commercial operations, and considering the transfer of its strategic products to the international market.”