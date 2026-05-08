Germany Partners to Minimize Energy Waste in Algerian Buildings

German expertise has partnered with Algeria to enhance efforts in reducing energy waste in the building sector. This new technical project focuses on modernizing the regulatory framework for energy efficiency and reinforcing sustainable building standards, aligning with the country’s energy transition goals.

On Friday, the German international consulting and engineering firm Dorsch Impact announced the launch of a new project aimed at assisting Algeria in developing its regulatory framework for energy efficiency in buildings. This initiative is part of the “Taqaty+” program, which is implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

The project focuses on Algeria’s construction sector, a major energy user, along with transportation and industry. Algeria needs to improve its energy efficiency, but the current rules are not clear and do not encourage companies to make changes. The government’s “AADL 3” program plans to build one million homes for middle-class families, making this project a key part of Algeria’s energy future.

This technical initiative aims to assist Algerian authorities in updating the legal and institutional framework for energy efficiency in buildings, which is a vital component of the National Energy Efficiency Program 2025-2035.

The project consists of multiple phases, starting with an initial assessment of the energy efficiency market in Algeria. This phase involves analyzing the current framework, classifying climatic zones, reviewing previous sector studies, and developing institutional maps related to the green electricity accreditation system.

The team is moving forward with a second phase that includes an international benchmarking exercise with three chosen reference countries. This will help us identify best practices in standards, incentive mechanisms, energy rating certifications, and regulatory requirements.

The project will focus on developing practical recommendations to reform the regulatory framework, propose market mechanisms, financial incentives, and strategies for enhancing the energy efficiency sector, as well as preparing a feasible implementation roadmap. It will conclude with workshops involving national stakeholders to present the findings and discuss implementation strategies. This participatory approach aims to ensure that the proposed reforms are effectively integrated at the institutional level.

This project aims to reduce energy consumption in Algerian buildings over the medium and long term by creating a cohesive and effective regulatory framework that will foster a genuine market for energy efficiency and promote investment in sustainable construction.

Additionally, it is anticipated that this initiative will expedite the implementation of the National Energy Efficiency Program 2025-2035 and enhance Algeria’s ability to tackle climate challenges while decreasing reliance on traditional energy sources.