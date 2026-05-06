Bayern Munich’s Sights Set On Amine Gouiri

Specialized media reports suggest that Algerian international and Olympique de Marseille player Amine Gouiri is nearing a transfer to Bayern Munich, who are eager to acquire him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In this context, the website “Football 365” reported that “Amine Gouiri is nearing a personal agreement with Bayern Munich, setting the stage for his transfer in the upcoming summer window. If this agreement is completed, the management of the German club may begin formal negotiations with his current club, which is willing to sell him.”

This isn’t the first time both parties have nearly finalized the deal. Bayern Munich showed interest in Gouiri during the last winter transfer window, but the player decided to remain with Olympique de Marseille to focus on securing a regular starting position.

Gouiri joined the French club Olympique de Marseille in January 2025 from Rennes in a deal valued at around €22 million, signing a contract that extends until the summer of 2029. While the management at the French club views him as a key component of their sporting strategy, the financial challenges currently facing the team could lead to an expedited departure.

If the deal is completed, Gouiri’s transfer to Bayern Munich could be a pivotal moment in his career, presenting a great chance to revitalize his professional path at one of the leading clubs in Europe.