Premium Algerian Steel to Supply Automotive, Home Appliance Industries in July

Tosyali Algeria has announced a strategic plan to advance the Algerian iron and steel industry over the coming years. This plan is structured around four key pillars: the introduction of high-quality premium steel products; the transition from raw material extraction at Gara Djebilet to processing; the production of highly competitive semi-finished products for export; and the prioritisation of human capital as the company’s principal value-added asset.

In this context, Tosyali Algeria announced in a press release, obtained by Echourouk, that the company will start producing high-value-added steel products in July and August 2026. These advanced steel products are designed to support the expansion of key industrial sectors, particularly household appliances and the automotive industry, which are witnessing significant growth across Algeria and the African continent. The new steel offerings will feature advanced properties such as enhanced corrosion resistance, improved formability, and lightweight construction, catering to the specific technical requirements of these industries. Additionally, Tosyali Algeria’s initiative reflects a strategic move to boost local manufacturing capabilities, reduce import dependency, and foster economic development in the region.

The same source explained that the Bethioua complex will be able to produce these products locally, thereby reducing dependence on imports of manufactured steel and high-value products. This approach, the source emphasised, places Tosyali Algeria at the heart of the national industrialisation dynamic by directly addressing the needs of the country’s most dynamic production sectors.

The source added that the Gara Djebilet mine in Tindouf (south-western Algeria) will play a pivotal role in the complex’s future value chain, given its large reserves and high-quality ore. This makes it a strategic factor for strengthening industrial sovereignty, as the company aims to transition from exporting raw ore to processing it locally into semi-finished products such as steel bars, billets, and sheets, before exporting them to international markets.

The company asserted that this approach would generate significantly greater added value compared to extraction alone, and create a system of qualified jobs in the southern regions, thus contributing to balanced regional development. It highlighted that Algeria possesses an exceptional mining base in the Tindouf Basin, with some of the most important iron ore reserves in Africa, and with concentration levels that make it among the most exploitable globally.

Tosyali Algeria also announced its intention to market semi-finished products as a competitive diversified export offering, to meet the needs of several industrial sectors at both the regional and international levels. These sectors include construction and public works, heavy mechanical industries, railways, and metal packaging, based on the production capacity that meets international technical standards and the specifications of industrial clients.

In the same vein, the source explained that the objective is to bring about a qualitative shift in Algeria’s economic positioning, moving from an exporter of raw materials to an industrial player exporting processed products and technologically valuable goods, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading hub for the iron and steel industry in the Mediterranean and Africa.

The company emphasised that this industrial transformation is primarily based on human resources, which it considers the core added value. Tosyali Algeria has invested heavily in training, qualifications, and employee development to build leading national expertise in the iron and steel industry.

Tosyali emphasised that Algerian engineers, technicians, and workers, trained in the latest technologies such as electric furnaces, direct reduction techniques, and high-precision rolling, constitute the true strength of the complex, enabling the production of complex types of steel that meet the demands of advanced industries.

The source concluded that “Tosyali Algeria” is betting on a long-term vision that will make Algeria not only a steel-producing country, but also a source of industrial knowledge and technical expertise, where the efficiency of human resources represents the most fundamental and sustainable pillar in value creation.