Parliamentary Friendship: Another Bridge For Cooperation Between Algeria and Italy

Members of the Algeria-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National People’s Assembly emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries. This was highlighted during discussions with their Italian counterparts on Sunday, as stated by the Assembly.

The same source added that during the meeting, Kamal Laouissat, the head of the Algerian Friendship Group, expressed his appreciation for the strengthened bilateral relations between Algeria and Italy observed in recent years. He highlighted the significance of the Italian parliamentary delegation’s visit to Algeria, viewing it as an opportunity to build on the positive outcomes achieved from the earlier visit by members of the Algerian Friendship Group to Italy. Laouissat noted that these interactions reflect the ongoing commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two nations.

Laouissat also highlighted the significant advancement in Algerian-Italian relations, characterised by a series of high-level official visits. Notably, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s visit to Italy in 2025 marked a key moment in this partnership. Additionally, the recent visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni underscores the strong historical and economic connections between Algeria and Italy.

Laouissat emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships between Algerian and Italian investors, with a focus on key sectors including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), industry, agriculture, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, digital innovation, and environmental sustainability. He highlighted that Algeria’s newly implemented investment law presents a range of promising and stimulating opportunities for collaboration in these areas.

At the international level, the head of the friendship group confidently asserted the strong alignment of views on issues of mutual concern. The statement unequivocally reaffirmed Algeria’s unwavering commitment to just causes, particularly emphasising its resolute support for the Palestinian and Sahrawi issues, the statement added.

Andrea Mascaretti, the head of the Italian Friendship Group, expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended to the delegation during their visit. He highlighted the opportunity to explore the Central Army Museum, where they gained valuable insights into Algeria’s rich history.

He further affirmed that “Algeria and Italy share robust and amicable relations, which warrant ongoing efforts to enhance and strengthen these ties through the facilitation of increased meetings and the execution of joint economic and cultural agreements and initiatives.”

The spokesperson highlighted the significance of implementing the parliamentary cooperation protocol signed between the two chambers in November 2024. He underscored the need to operationalise its provisions to facilitate the exchange of expertise and experiences between parliamentarians and administrators in both countries.

He also referenced the strategic relationship between Algeria and Italy, particularly in the energy sector. He expressed his country’s intention to expand this cooperation to encompass major projects, including green hydrogen, and to further strengthen the existing partnership between Sonatrach and Eni. These efforts are to be pursued while upholding national sovereignty and the principle of mutual trust.

During the meeting, members of the Algerian and Italian parliamentary groups presented various proposals to enhance bilateral cooperation. These included intensifying coordination and consultation, as well as organising joint meetings to acquaint participants with the legal frameworks and investment opportunities in both countries.

Furthermore, the participants highlighted the importance of facilitating economic exchanges, particularly to support emerging businesses and to leverage Italian expertise. They also underscored the need to encourage and develop cooperation in cultural and religious tourism, training, and to expedite the establishment of the Algerian-Italian Chamber of Commerce.

In the same context, the MPs from both sides stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection, especially through the transfer of waste recycling technologies, as well as supporting the role of women as key players in community development, the same source concluded.