The French Government’s Double Standard in Communicating With Algeria

Recent statements from French officials highlight a pronounced double standard in the French government’s approach to Algeria. This comes amid an ongoing crisis between the two countries that has persisted for nearly two years, following President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to align France’s position regarding the Western Sahara issue.

The government of Sébastien Lecornu appears to be divided between two factions. One faction, led by Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, supports a policy of de-escalation with Algeria. In contrast, the second faction, represented by government spokesperson Maud Bregeon after last Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, advocates for a more confrontational approach.

Maud Bregon addressed reporters on Wednesday, April 29, stating that “France can earn Algeria’s respect through a firm approach without severing relations.” This comment was in response to questions about the French president’s remarks from the previous week, in which he criticised “madmen” in France who wish to “break ties with Algeria.”

The French official explained that “What the President of the Republic is saying is that on several issues affecting the Franco-Algerian relationship, the policy of non-contact has not borne fruit,” she added, “It is this pragmatic approach that the President of the Republic is taking in dealing with the Algerian state,” she further emphasised.

The French government spokesperson attempted to justify the new approach of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu’s government, which distanced itself from the policies of former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, asserting that “the policy of non-communication that was tried? IF I may say so, it did not lead to an increase in the number of consular permits issued by Algeria.” She pointed out that “on the contrary, the issuance of consular permits was suspended for several months,” while the approach adopted by the current Interior Minister, Laurent Nuñez, has yielded results, with Algeria issuing consular permits to deport some Algerians residing illegally in France.

It is well known that the former French Interior Minister attempted to impose a hardline policy towards the Algerian authorities, influencing the government of François Bayrou and the French President to follow his lead. However, he was unsuccessful in achieving his goals, and the crisis actually worsened. As a result, the French government decided to remove Retailleau from his position and replace him with a technocrat who has no political ambitions—the current Interior Minister. Since taking office, the new minister has expressed his intention to abandon his predecessor’s policies and adopt an approach centred on calm dialogue.

What is striking is that within just two days, French authorities issued three contradictory statements regarding their approach to relations with Algeria. The first statement, made by Emmanuel Macron on April 27, criticised right-wing and far-right political factions that aimed to sever ties with Algeria. Then, on April 29, two officials from Sébastien Lecornu’s government—Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and government spokesperson Maud Bregeon—issued conflicting statements.

Since August 2025, French authorities have avoided using the phrase “policy of firmness” in their dealings with Algeria. This shift began with a letter from President Macron to François Bayrou’s government, which faced pressure from Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and was aligned with then-Prime Minister Bayrou. However, subsequent events destabilised the government, causing the alliance between the presidential camp and the traditional right—once led by the former Interior Minister—to collapse. The resulting administration was less hardline and adopted a more conciliatory stance, which reopened diplomatic channels between the two countries. This was exemplified by a visit from the new Interior Minister. Despite these renewed efforts, the results ultimately fell short of French expectations.