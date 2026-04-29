Can Culture Repair the Damage Caused by Macron’s Policy Towards Algeria?

Anne-Claire Legendre, president of the Arab World Institute, brings not only cultural programs from Paris to Algeria during her visit but also aims to position culture as a catalyst for rapprochement between the two countries amid an ongoing diplomatic crisis.

Legendre’s visit, initiated at the invitation of the Minister of Culture and Arts, Malika Bendouda, formed part of the African-Mediterranean Encounters of Thought, which focused on the theme “Augustine: An Algerian, African, and Mediterranean Manifestation.” This occasion represented her first official international engagement since becoming president of the Arab World Institute in Paris.

Following her meeting with Minister Bendouda, Legendre quickly posted the photo of them together on her X account, thanking the minister for the warm welcome and commenting: “We are opening a new chapter in the relationship between the Arab World Institute and Algeria, one of its founding members: upcoming exhibitions, artist residencies, cinema, and many other diverse fields!”

After meeting with Minister Bendouda, Legendre promptly shared a photo of their encounter on her X account, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and noting: “We are opening a new chapter in the relationship between the Arab World Institute and Algeria, one of its founding members. Upcoming exhibitions, artist residencies, cinema, and many other diverse collaborations.”

During a press conference on the morning of Wednesday, April 29, she reiterated her commitment to fostering dialogue between Paris and the Arab world. She emphasised the role that the Parisian institute, which she has led since mid-February of this year, aims to play in this endeavour.

Legendre discussed the relationship between the Institute and Algeria, emphasising that “Algeria has always played a significant role in the Arab World Institute. As a founding member, it signed the Institute’s founding document in 1981, before its establishment in 1983.” She added, “There has been a long and rich history of close relations between the two parties, focusing on promoting and highlighting Algerian culture.”

Legendre spoke about her meeting with Minister Bendouda, reiterating her thanks for the warm welcome and describing the meeting as “excellent.” She added, “There is much to be done,” referring to the Algerian government’s efforts to promote, revitalise, and restore heritage, as well as its work to develop the Algerian Sahara.

The President of the Arab World Institute remarked on the cultural stakeholders she met with during her visit, indicating her intention to collaborate with them to develop a joint program.

“I arrived with a clear ambition, determined to see it realised,” said Legendre. “The warm reception from the Minister and all my interlocutors gives me confidence that we can collaborate effectively and make meaningful progress together.”

Legendre addressed the institute and articulated her vision for her presidency, stating, “My objective in this new term is to facilitate the reintegration of Arab countries into this institution by collaboratively developing programs and showcasing the artistic landscape of each nation.”

Le Grandre indicated that “the primary objective of the institute is to enhance the understanding of Arab cultures within the French and European contexts”. She emphasised the institute’s educational commitment to Arabic language instruction. Furthermore, she acknowledged that approximately 70,000 French students annually visit the institute to learn more about contemporary Arab cultures.

The French diplomat and former advisor to the French president on North Africa and the Middle East expressed, “We hope to contribute to the pursuit of solutions when dialogue within other institutions may not fully realise its potential.”

Responding to a question from an Echorouk journalist about the institute’s part in strengthening relations between Paris and Algiers during the ongoing crisis since 2024, Legendre emphasised the institute’s contribution to deepening political ties between the two nations. She highlighted that this rapprochement is driven by cultural and creative relationships”.

Legendre also referred to the recent visit of the President of the French Employers’ Association (MEDEF) to Algeria and his meeting with the President of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council, praising the joint statement issued after the visit and expressing hope that it would contribute to “removing obstacles.”

In a broader context regarding the Institute’s involvement with the conflicts in various Arab nations in the Middle East, Legendre emphasised that, particularly in relation to Gaza, “Over the past two years, the Arab Institute has become a vital forum for addressing the tragedy and challenges faced by the people of Gaza. We have engaged in thoughtful discussions about the developments on the ground, including the impact of Israeli strikes and settlements, as well as a range of other significant events.”

She explained that the institute has witnessed a recurring return to discussions about history: “This allows us to provide keys to understanding and averts the danger of erasure. We clearly see that Gaza also faces the threat of erasure, with its land exhausted by its inhabitants, a horrific human toll, and land that has been bulldozed and destroyed. Ultimately, it is also an erasure of the traces of Gaza’s history on the ground.”

In her response, she reviewed the institute’s work, highlighting the “Treasures of Gaza” exhibition, which showcased the entire archaeological history of the Gaza Strip. This exhibition told the story of the region and demonstrated its deep historical roots. Additionally, the institute organised another exhibition focused on Palestinian cultural history, showcasing what Palestine has to offer the world. This exhibition allowed us to revisit the richness of Palestinian history and emphasise its invaluable heritage for all of humanity.

She noted that the institute is currently hosting an exhibition about Lebanon, “which also comes at a time when Lebanon finds itself once again in the midst of a conflict it did not choose, under Israeli bombardment, and with the same threat that weighs heavily on Lebanon: a tragic human toll for the Lebanese people, who are once again being struck by war. But it is also a way for us to demonstrate the necessity of collective mobilisation so that Lebanese history, a remarkable history, is not lost. Byblos, or Jbeil, is the oldest port in the world and part of the history of humanity. We can neither allow the population to be killed, nor can we allow history to disappear, because it is our shared history.”

She considered that “this is how we operate, as this role seems essential to us, and it allows, in my opinion, the French public, and even beyond, since we receive nearly a million visitors annually, to access these essential elements, and this is also important in the public debate.”