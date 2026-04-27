French President Emmanuel Macron strongly criticised proponents of severing ties with Algeria, according to French media reports of his remarks during a visit to a hospital in the Ariège region of southern France. During this visit, he addressed issues frequently overlooked in French public discourse, particularly amid recent tensions between Paris and Algiers, while immigration remains a dominant topic.

More than a third of foreign doctors in France who studied outside the European Union are Algerian. Many work in regions known as medical deserts, where healthcare access is limited, and they face a discriminatory system.

According to Agence France-Presse, when staff at the centre inquired about the status of doctors holding degrees from outside the European Union, the French president stated, “The system is still chaotic. It drives me crazy! It’s the madness of the French system!”

The French president expressed his regret that the lives and work of these doctors are made more difficult, as they must retake exams to secure permanent positions or to open their own private practices. Additionally, their salaries are lower than those of their counterparts who hold qualifications from other EU countries.

Macron noted that “we recruit exceptional individuals who practice medicine and work in hospitals. However, when it’s time to offer them permanent positions, we go through the process all over again, as they must pass a competitive exam. This only complicates matters for everyone involved.”

Macron stated, “The National Health Insurance Fund is relying on an outdated system. People tend to believe that the organisation of the medical sector should be based on supply. This means that the more complicated the process is for individuals, the better it is for us financially, as it will reduce our costs.”

According to TF1, French President Macron responded to an Algerian doctor from the University of Oran in front of journalists covering the visit, criticising those calling for a break with Algeria without naming them. “Go and tell this to all those lunatics who say we should cut ties with Algeria,” he said, adding angrily, “What genius…”

As of January 1, 2025, 19,154 doctors registered with the French Medical Council had studied medicine outside the European Union and were officially practising in France. Of these, 38.8% studied in Algeria, 15.1% in Tunisia, 8.6% in Syria, 7.4% in Morocco, and 4% in Lebanon.

According to official French statistics, approximately 87% of French territory is classified as suffering from a severe shortage of medical services. This is not limited to rural areas; it extends to some medium-sized cities, and even the outskirts of cities struggle to ensure timely access to treatment.

The French president did not specify which “madmen” he was referencing, but many recall the controversial statements made by his former Interior Minister, Bruno Retailleau, regarding Algeria. Additionally, various right-wing and far-right political figures, including leaders from the National Rally party such as Marine Le Pen and Jordan Bardella, have contributed to the deterioration of relations between France and Algeria.

This is the same party that submitted a proposal, which was adopted by the French National Assembly in October 2025, condemning the 1968 migration agreement with Algeria—an agreement that Algeria has cautioned against altering. This proposal was previously submitted by MP Éric Ciotti and his smaller party, the Union of the Rights for the Republic (UDR), but it was withdrawn in June 2026.

In the context of Algerian-French relations, there has been a recent development involving Patrick Martin, the president of the French enterprises movement MEDEF. He visited Algeria and met with Kamel Moula, the head of the Algerian Economic Renewal Council, on Sunday. The council shared a statement on its official Facebook page, emphasising, “In an international context characterised by geopolitical tensions and challenges related to energy and climate, it is now more important than ever to strengthen existing structures that focus on rebuilding trust, exchanging interests, and fostering integration.”

The President of the Arab World Institute, Anne-Claire Legendre, is expected to arrive in Algeria. The newly elected president, who assumed office in mid-February, is scheduled to meet with officials and distinguished figures within the Algerian cultural sector.

The recent change in rhetoric and the evolving perspective of Paris on Algeria are interpreted by some as an effort by France to rectify its mistakes and to mitigate the ongoing crisis. This interpretation is particularly relevant in light of the current tense international climate.