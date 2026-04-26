What is the connection between visa selling network at Spanish consulate and “business” of booking appointments?

Investigations have revealed suspicions of a network selling visas at the Spanish Consulate in Algeria, granting them illegally in exchange for money. This has reopened the “business” file concerning “visa” appointments, which has reached exorbitant levels in recent years. Spanish appointments have consistently been the most expensive among brokers and intermediaries for all countries in the European “Schengen” area.

In this context, the widely circulated newspaper “El País” reported, citing judicial sources, that Spanish police arrested Vicente Moreno, the Spanish Deputy Consul in Algeria, along with an Algerian employee working at the consulate, on Friday. They were later released on bail as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal granting of visas.

According to the same source, the case is being overseen by investigating judge María Tardón of Central Court No. 3 in Madrid, who is investigating a network suspected of facilitating visa acquisition in exchange for money, with suspicions related to the transfer and laundering of proceeds within Spain.

Spanish media reported that investigators are examining the hypothesis that money obtained from selling visas was used to purchase vehicles, without ruling out the existence of other means to introduce these funds into the legal economic cycle.

The arrests took place after the suspects were found on Spanish territory. Security services carried out simultaneous operations in Sagunto, Valencia, and Torrevieja, Alicante, before presenting them to the judiciary via video conference.

The investigation includes suspicions related to forming an organized group, bribery, human trafficking, money laundering, and document forgery. These charges may uncover new details regarding the visa granting process.

According to the same sources, Spanish authorities are seeking to determine whether fraudulently granted visas were used to enter Spain and travel within the Schengen area, which comprises 29 countries.

In the same context, sources from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to “El País” that an inspection is underway at the Spanish Consulate in Algeria, awaiting judicial notification to take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The incident did not go unnoticed on social media, as many Algerian users questioned whether this issue was related to the problem of Spanish visa application appointment availability, which has persisted for several years.

The prices for Spanish “visa” appointments among brokers and intermediaries have always been the highest among all countries in the “European Schengen” area, reaching 15 million centimes per appointment and sometimes more, especially during peak periods such as summer holidays and year-end.

Questions also arose from those interested in Spanish “visas” about whether the high cost of appointment bookings with brokers and intermediaries could be explained by the visa selling scandal. This is based on the premise that whoever secures an appointment might also guarantee a “visa” through illicit means for additional sums, meaning buying both the appointment and the visa, especially for individuals who do not intend to return after its expiry, which significantly increases demand.

The scandal was revealed just a few days after the Spanish visa service provider “BLS International” announced new measures to improve service. These include relying on modern technological systems for digital appointment management, real-time application tracking, and secure document processing, in addition to adopting biometric technologies, ensuring greater accuracy and transparency at various stages of the service.

According to the “BLS” center, the improvements also include expanding work teams by recruiting trained and qualified personnel capable of handling the anticipated increase in the number of applications, while ensuring rapid reception and processing of files without affecting service quality or the integrity of procedures.

The source indicated that the adopted training program focuses on improving the visa applicant’s experience from the moment of application submission until processing is complete, by developing communication skills, managing appointment flow, and providing more effective support to applicants.

The center also confirmed that operational processes are now supported by modern technological systems, including digital appointment management, real-time application tracking, and secure document processing, in addition to adopting biometric technologies, ensuring greater accuracy and transparency at various stages of the service.