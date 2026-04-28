Army General Saïd Chanegriha: “Algeria Spearheads African Efforts To Combat Terrorism Scourge”

The Deputy Minister of National Defense, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army, Army General Saïd Chanegriha, asserted that Algeria, mandated by the African Union, pursues its efforts to strengthen joint continental action to stamp out terrorism and violent extremism, through a multi-dimensional approach aimed at unifying security efforts across the continent.

The Army General’s statements came during his reception today, Tuesday, at the headquarters of the People’s National Army Staff, of the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), Army General Dagvin Anderson, who is on a working visit to Algeria leading a high-level military delegation.

The meeting, attended by senior military officials from both sides, included discussions on the reality and prospects of military cooperation between Algeria and the United States, as well as an exchange of analyses and viewpoints on issues of common concern, especially regional security.

In his speech, Army General Chanegriha highlighted that this visit represents a new milestone in bolstering bilateral cooperation, particularly in light of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries in January 2025, which aims to promote military partnership and build cooperation based on mutual respect and serving common interests.

On the other hand, the Army General underscored that Algeria, mandated by the African Union, continues to work on strengthening the mechanisms of the joint continental endeavor aimed at combining efforts to eliminate the scourge of terrorism and violent extremism in all its dimensions.

He explained that through this effective and active role, Algeria has launched many initiatives at the continental level, through a multi-dimensional security approach to combating terrorism, primarily based on activating an African financial fund dedicated to this purpose, establishing an African list of individuals and entities involved in criminal acts, and preparing an African arrest warrant.

The Chief of Staff also praised the annual reports submitted by Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the Republic, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defense, in his capacity as the African Union’s Coordinator for Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism.

For his part, the AFRICOM Commander expressed his pleasure at visiting Algeria and his continuous aspiration to work on shoring up military cooperation relations, commending the level of multi-dimensional coordination between the two sides, as well as the contribution of the People’s National Army to establishing security and peace in the whole region.