MALEK BENNABI A Journey Through Time — Back to the Future

PART I — THE MAN, THE WORK, THE WEAPONS OF UNDERSTANDING

A Journey Through Time — Back to the Future

The Thought of an Algerian Genius Confronting the Barbarity of the Contemporary World

Malek Bennabi (1905–1973) is the most systematically ignored major thinker of the twentieth century. An Algerian engineer, polyglot and civilisational analyst, he forged — decades before Huntington, Nye or Fukuyama — a set of analytical tools of startling contemporary relevance: colonisability, the civilisational triad, Globalism, the ideological struggle, and the pipeline of betrayal. This article, the first in a three-part series, introduces the man and his five key concepts. It argues that Bennabi’s framework constitutes the most rigorous non-Western analytical grammar available for decoding the conflicts currently tearing apart the Middle East — from Gaza to Tehran — and the structural decline of Western hegemony. Part II applies these tools to Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, the Gulf, and the West itself.

“There is no colonisation without colonisability. To free oneself from the effect — colonialism — one must first free oneself from its cause: colonisability.” Malek Bennabi, Les conditions de la renaissance, Algiers, 1949

PROLOGUE: A GHOST IN THE WAR ROOM

There are dead men who govern the living with greater lucidity than the living govern themselves. Malek Bennabi[1] is one of them. Born in Constantine in 1905, son of a colonised country he never ceased to question — including its own failings — and dead in official indifference in October 1973 in Algiers, he predicted nothing in the vulgar sense of the word. He did something far more demanding: he understood the deep logic of civilisations, and that logic, with the precision of an engineer and a prophet, he wrote down fifty years before history inflicted it upon the world like a sentence.

What we witness today — Gaza in ruins, Iran under bombs, Lebanon bled once more, Yemen forgotten under rubble, Iraq never rebuilt, the Gulf torn between submission and survival, the West intoxicated by its own decomposition — all of this, Bennabi had dissected in his books. Not as a fairground seer, but as a clinician of civilisation. As what Nietzsche called the physician of civilisation.

This study is not a tribute. Tributes bury thinkers beneath a polished stone. It is a journey through time — an act of armed geopolitical reading: we shall bring Bennabi back into the twenty-first century and submit to him the burning dossier of the Middle East and the world. And we shall see, with a clarity bordering on stupefaction, that his analytical categories — colonisability, Globalism, crisis of motivation, ideological struggle, post-Almohad man, pipeline of betrayal — are not academic concepts: they are weapons of mass understanding.

The Man and the Work: An Algerian Genius Whom History Orphaned

A native of Constantine in colonised Algeria, educated by the Association of Algerian Ulema under Abdelhamid Ben Badis, and sent to study electrical engineering in Paris in the 1930s where he encountered systematic institutional racism, Malek Bennabi carries within him, from adolescence, both the wound of a defeated civilisation and the scalpel of the analyst.[2] He is not anti-Western: he has read Descartes, Nietzsche, Bergson, Marx. He is anti-colonisability — that is, anti-inner-submission.

In 1947, on the eve of his arrest by the French colonial authorities, he drafts what will become Les conditions de la renaissance. His explosive sentence: “There is no colonisation without colonisability.”[3] In two lines, he dynamites the entire victimhood discourse of a generation. He says: you are responsible for your own chains. This is not an absolution of colonialism. It is a programme of liberation.

His work spans more than twenty volumes in three languages, including Le Phénomène coranique (1947), Les conditions de la renaissance (1949), Vocation de l’Islam (1954), L’Afro-asiatisme (1956), La lutte idéologique dans les pays colonisés (1962), Naissance d’une société (1962), Le problème de la culture (1959), Le problème des idées dans le monde musulman (1970), Perspectives algériennes (1964), and the posthumous collections Colonisabilité and Globalism. An oeuvre of rare internal coherence: each book is a chapter of the same treatise on the conditions of existence and survival of civilisations.

In Cairo, where he lived in exile from 1956, he witnessed in real time the birth of Nasserism, Ba’athism and the Non-Aligned Movement. He was their lucid observer and implacable analyst. In 1960, at El-Ma’adi, he completed La lutte idéologique dans les pays colonisés[4], a book that anticipated by thirty years what Joseph Nye would call soft power.[5] He returned to Algeria in 1963, appointed Director of Higher Education. But independent Algeria, drunk on triumphant nationalism and sensitive to internal criticism, would suffocate him. The 1964 Charter of Algiers targeted him by name.[6]

He died on 31 October 1973. He rests in a cemetery in Algiers, beside two other giants of Algerian history: Sheikh Mohamed Bachir El Ibrahimi and his son Dr Ahmed Taleb El Ibrahimi. His name had been circulated in literary and intellectual circles as worthy of the Nobel Prize — a recognition history denied him. This is what history too often does to its greatest minds: it buries them alive, then exhumes them when it is too late.

“I had been afraid of dying in colonial prisons without having left Algeria, my Muslim brothers, a technique of renaissance — so clearly did I see them sacrificing their best years to futilities.” Malek Bennabi, preface to Les conditions de la renaissance, 1956

The Toolkit: Bennabi’s Concepts as Analytical Weapons

Five key concepts constitute the Bennabi grammar. Each will be deployed in the geopolitical case studies that follow. We present them here in their original precision.

Colonisability: The Colonised as Co-Producer of His Own Colonisation

This is the most scandalous — and most fertile — concept in the oeuvre. Colonisability is not colonisation: it is the internal condition that precedes, summons and makes it possible. It designates the decomposition of social bonds, moral and intellectual paralysis, and the loss of the sense of historical initiative. It is the psychopathology of the post-Almohad man — that individual whom Bennabi describes as capable of “stretching out his hand to pluck the moon (an easy thing in his eyes) but incapable of driving a fly from the tip of his nose (an impossible thing).”

Bennabi specifies that colonisability is not racial: it is social and historical. It can afflict any civilisation that loses control of its own ideas, its own narrative, its own institutions. His axiomatic formula: “There is no colonisation without colonisability. To free oneself from the effect, one must free oneself from the cause.”[7]

The Civilisational Triad: Man + Soil + Time

Every living civilisation is, according to Bennabi, the product of an active synthesis of three elements[8]: man (the moral and creative subject), soil (the ensemble of material and natural resources), and time (the capacity to inscribe action in duration). When this synthesis breaks down — when man is demoralised, soil is exploited by others, and time is squandered — there emerges what Bennabi calls civilisational paralysis. A people may possess vast territories and colossal wealth and yet find itself in radical underdevelopment: because its riches are resources without a subject — things without men capable of transforming them into civilisation.

Globalism : Particularism Disguised as the Universal

Bennabi rigorously distinguishes Globalism from universalism.[9] Globalism is the strategy by which a hegemonic power imposes its norms, values and institutions under the label of the universal. It is a semantic theft: the dominant power requisitions the language of humanity to serve its own interests. “Human rights” are invoked when American interests are at stake, and silenced when Gaza or Yemen is concerned.

The Ideological Struggle: The Invisible War of Ideas

In 1960, Bennabi described with surgical precision the psychological warfare waged by colonial powers against the minds of the colonised.[10] He coined the term intellectomane[11] to designate the intellectual who imitates foreign ideas without assimilating them, relays them without digesting them, and thereby becomes an involuntary vector of cultural domination. This war is all the more devastating for being invisible: it leaves neither dead nor physically wounded, but hollows out societies’ capacity to think themselves.

The Pipeline of Betrayal: Betrayal as System

In his final text, drafted on 10 February 1973 — ten months before his death — Bennabi begins the preface of a book he will never complete: “The Pipeline of Betrayal, or the Feeding Bottle That Suckles the Traitors.”[12] He describes betrayal not as an individual act but as a structural system: an invisible network linking Arab and Islamic capitals, through which flow money, demagogy and submission to external powers. Two forms of betrayal: that which destroys the spirit (values, ethics, social cohesion), and that which destroys the means (institutions, resources, productive capacities). Both lead to the same result: the social void.

About the Authors

Amir Nour is an Algerian researcher in international relations and the author of several books, including The Monstrosity of Our Century, the War on Palestine and the Last Western Man (Clarity Press, Atlanta, 2026).

Laala Bechetoula is an independent Algerian journalist and geopolitical analyst. He writes regularly on contemporary wars and the geopolitics of the Islamic world for platforms including Countercurrents, Global Research, Mondialisation.ca, Réseau International, Le Quotidien d’Oran and Sri Lanka Guardian.

[1]Malek Bennabi, born 1 January 1905 in Constantine (Algeria), died 31 October 1973 in Algiers. See the standard biography: Mohamed Talbi, Malek Bennabi: sa vie, son œuvre (His Life, His Work) (Algiers: ANEP, 2005). He studied electrical engineering in France (1930–1935) and published his first book, Le Phénomène coranique (The Quranic Phenomenon), in 1947.

[2]On Bennabi’s intellectual formation, see Omar Benaïssa, Malek Bennabi: penseur de la civilisation (Thinker of Civilisation) (Paris: L’Harmattan, 2017), pp. 19–45.

[3]Malek Bennabi, Les conditions de la renaissance (The Conditions of Renaissance) (Algiers: En-Nahda, 1949; repr. ANEP, 2012), p. 62. The work was written while Bennabi faced arrest in colonial Algeria, weeks after his April 1947 detention.

[4]La lutte idéologique dans les pays colonisés (The Ideological Struggle in Colonised Countries) (Cairo, 1962; repr. Algiers: El-Bay’a, 2006).

[5]Joseph S. Nye, Soft Power: The Means to Success in World Politics (New York: PublicAffairs, 2005).

[6]The 1964 Charter of Algiers denounced what it called ‘la mystification que représente le terme colonisabilité’ (the mystification represented by the term colonisability) — a direct attack on Bennabi’s central concept. Bennabi responded in an open letter published in Révolution africaine, 1964.

[7]Ibid., p. 75. Bennabi writes: ‘There is no colonisation without colonisability’ — a formula that became axiomatic in subsequent Islamic civilisational literature.

[8]Bennabi defines the civilisational triad in Le problème des idées dans le monde musulman (The Problem of Ideas in the Muslim World) (Algiers: El-Bay’a, 1970), pp. 77–83: ‘A civilisation is founded on the synthesis of man, soil and time.’

[9]Bennabi defines Globalism as a hegemonic project in Le problème de la culture (The Problem of Culture) (Algiers: ENAG, 1959; repr. 2006), pp. 103–110. See also his essays collected in Mondialisme (Globalism) (Algiers: Dar El Hadhara, 2004).

[10]Bennabi, La lutte idéologique, op. cit., pp. 60–68.

[11]He coins the neologism ‘intellectomane’ to designate the intellectual who imitates foreign ideas without assimilating them: ‘an imitator of ideas conceived in others’ experience.’

[12]Bennabi, Naissance d’une société (The Birth of a Society) (Cairo, 1962; repr. Algiers: Dar El Bay’a, 2006), p. 188. The ‘pipeline of betrayal’ passage comes from the preface drafted on 10 February 1973, nine months before his death.