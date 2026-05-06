President Tebboune In Turkey To Boost Bilateral Relations And Open New Prospecs

The President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, traveled on Wednesday to the sisterly Republic of Turkey on an official visit aimed at strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two sisterly countries, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic will co-chair, with his counterpart Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the first session of the Algerian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The deeply rooted historical relations between Algeria and Turkey have witnessed strong momentum and remarkable development in recent years through intensified political dialogue and enhanced partnership in all fields, driven by the strong will of the leaders of the two sisterly countries, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to shore up bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.

In this context, the official visit of the President of the Republic to Turkey, starting on Wednesday, falls within the strong political will to support the great momentum of bilateral relations at both political and economic levels. He will co-chair, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the first session of the Algerian-Turkish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

This visit constitutes an important milestone in the historical relations between the two countries, which are bound by a Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation since 2006. The talks between the two presidents will allow for an assessment of the achievements and valuable gains made in recent years.

It also represents an opportunity to strengthen the strong relations between the two sisterly countries and elevate their partnership to the level of their peoples’ aspirations by creating new opportunities and horizons.

This visit also aims to affirm the political alignment between the two countries on the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest, especially the Palestinian cause. Furthermore, it will contribute to strengthening the two countries’ positions supporting dialogue and peaceful solutions in resolving conflicts, serving international security and peace.

As a testament to the quality and distinguished level of relations between the two brotherly countries, the President of the Republic and his Turkish counterpart are keen on continuous communication and consultation, which has been evident through qualitative visits by both sides that allowed for the establishment of a sustainable and integrated partnership, in addition to bilateral meetings held at various international and regional forums.

In this regard, the President of the Republic paid a state visit to Turkey in May 2022, which formed a new building block in the history of relations between the two countries. It was marked by the signing of numerous agreements and memoranda of understanding concerning vital sectors such as energy, mining, finance, and industry, in addition to science, technology, and innovation.

During that visit, the President of the Republic was awarded an honorary doctorate in international relations from Istanbul University, the largest and most prestigious Turkish university, in recognition of his efforts to bolster the long-standing cooperation relations between Algeria and Turkey.

In July 2023, the President of the Republic paid a working visit to Turkey, which in turn contributed to giving new impetus to the level of relations, especially on the economic front.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Turkey paid a friendship and working visit to Algeria in January 2020, followed by an official visit in November 2023, during which the leaders of the two brotherly countries renewed their sincere will to move forward towards close bilateral cooperation.