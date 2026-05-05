Azouz Begag, former French minister: 2027 French elections unlikely to change Franco-Algerian relations

In an interview with Echorouk, former French minister and academic of Algerian origin Azouz Begag discussed recent changes in France’s official rhetoric toward Algeria, as well as visits to Algeria by prominent French figures in the economic and cultural sectors.

Begag commented on the recent statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who criticized those who advocate for a harsher stance toward Algeria, and his Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, who emphasized the importance of “dialogue” with Algeria. He stated, “We must acknowledge that the Franco-Algerian relationship, while undoubtedly historically significant, is no longer a top priority in France, just one year away from a critical presidential election that will determine the future of this country, which is currently experiencing a crisis both in Europe and globally.”

Begag added: “Especially since President Macron and his minister, Laurent Nunez, are in their final year in office. They have nothing to lose by trying to make things better between Paris and Algiers before they step down from politics. Nothing.”

Begag pointed out that the major turning point in Macron’s relationship with Algeria “was his recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara,” explaining that in France, unlike in Algeria, this issue is not familiar to the public. As for the events that followed this turning point, Begag added, “They are merely repercussions and fluctuations.”

Begag also asserted that the world is currently experiencing a dizzying and accelerating upheaval, with events in Iran, Palestine, Africa, the United States, Ukraine, Russia, and elsewhere causing significant turmoil. This, he argued, “makes the stakes in the Franco-Algerian relationship—political, emotional, economic, and historical—seem limited today”.

Begag, who held the position of minister delegate for equal opportunities in Dominique de Villepin’s government under President Jacques Chirac from 2005 to 2007, asserted that the Franco-Algerian relationship does not hold a significant place in French political discourse, despite the obsession exhibited by certain French media outlets that are associated with the right and far right.

The spokesperson remarked, “Since the Boualem Sansal case emerged, it has garnered significant daily attention amidst considerable media coverage. However, following his release by Algeria, that momentum has diminished, and interest has decreased. In fact, the case has had negative repercussions for him personally, largely due to his associations with the French far right, which holds antagonistic views towards Algeria and Islam. He has even expressed feelings of disgust towards France, stating that he no longer loves it and plans to leave permanently.” Begag further noted, “The Sansal affair has also reflected poorly on France itself, of which he is a citizen. What an irony!”

In addition to Boualem Sansal’s situation, Begag highlighted that the imprisonment of French journalist Christophe Gleizes in Algeria also triggered significant media attention, stating, “From a French perspective, the political discourse is far from saturated or dominated by the Algerian issue.”

Begag believes many young people in France are shifting focus. They care less about colonialism and the Algerian War. Instead, they are more interested in environmental issues, ecology, human unity, ending global conflicts, and cultural exchanges.

He noted, “I say this knowing that racist, fascist, anti-immigrant, and Islamophobic parties are gaining ground in Europe and beyond. Still, I believe this trend will soon end.” After a week of lectures in Germany, our interviewee stated, “Profound changes are underway.”

Begag emphasized that “Algeria has developed a closer relationship with Italy, which is concerning for the French.” He further noted that “Pope Leo XIV’s recent visit to Algeria has significantly influenced Franco-Algerian relations, having a broader global impact than anything else. The Archbishop of Algiers, Jean-Paul Vesco, originally from Lyon, deserves recognition for this shift in Franco-Algerian relations.”

When discussing the potential effects of the 2027 French presidential election results, Begag predicted that they would not change the bilateral relationship: “I believe this relationship will continue to fluctuate over time, influenced by political opportunities.”

The sociologist and author of “The Boy of the Chaaba” highlights an important point. “The children of Algerian immigrants in France now number in the millions. They form a significant voting bloc in many cities. I believe their active participation in politics, which I have advocated for decades, would reduce the influence of those who exploit Franco-Algerian history for political gain.”

He recalled the last municipal elections in Nice. Christian Estrosi, a right-winger known for his anti-Islam views, was defeated after 18 years in office. He was previously rejected by thousands of Muslims at the end of Ramadan, “to whom he wanted to show belated respect.” Azouz Begag remarked, “His lack of ‘Nif’ (nose meaning honorable stanses) was fatal for him.”