Renault Algeria Resumes Car Assembling At These Prices

Renault Algeria confirmed, on Wednesday, the return of its Oran factory to assemble cars in a temporary manner, after laying off additional quantities of car parts that were impounded in the ports. The first part of which was assembled starting from June 2021, so that the factory will begin the second assembling process for the remaining parts that were released from the ports.

Official sources of Renault Algeria confirmed in a statement to “Echorouk” that the vehicles that will be assembled will be directed first to citizens who placed previous orders, and to those who canceled their orders, the cars will be marketed to citizens in various Renault showrooms across the country.

As for the prices revealed by Renault after the resumption of the first assembling process months ago, they have known a significant increase compared to the previous prices, which are the same prices that will be applied for the cars that will be covered by the second assembling process, and attributed the matter primarily to the introduction of the value-added tax (TVA) at 19 percent in the price in addition to the customs duties that were also calculated in the price given the devaluation of the dinar, and this is what made the prices of cars rise significantly compared to the prices applied in 2019, which were exempt from all taxes and fees.

Renault Algeria further revealed the official prices for its cars installed in the Oran factory, part of which will be sold in the showrooms, as the Renault Symbol came with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 80 horsepower at a price of 2,489000 DZD, and Dacia Sandero Stepway with a 1.6-liter gasoline engine with 80 horsepower at a price of 2,654,000 DZD, and Dacia Sandero Stepway with an engine 1.5 dCI with a power of 85 horsepower at a price of 2,884000 dinars.

As for the Renault Clio assembled in the Oran factory, it comes in several formats, the first of which is the basic Clio 4 Limited, with a gasoline engine at 3,089,000 DZD, and Clio 4 Limited with a DCI engine, at a price of 3,409.000 DZD, and finally the Clio 4 in its version. GT-line at a price of 3,779,000 DZD, which comes with a 1.5-liter DCI diesel engine with a capacity of 110 hp and a 6-speed gearbox, which has many specifications such as LED front and rear lights, front and rear sensors with a rear camera, 16-inch aluminum wheels , glass roof, in addition to a central 7-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, and automatic air conditioning…