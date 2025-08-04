Resistance to normalization protects Morocco from the catastrophe of Zionist “settlement”

Opponents of normalization in Morocco affirmed that resistance to normalization is no longer merely solidarity with Palestine, but rather to protect the country from the catastrophe of Zionist “settlement”, stressing that this criminal entity aims to turn the country into an annex.

In this context, Abdelsamad Fathey, coordinator of the Moroccan Body for the Support of the Nation’s Causes, explained in press statements that “Morocco, which was proposed like Palestine in Zionist settlement projects since the beginning of the twentieth century, is witnessing today signs of the return of this threat again in the context of the normalization agreement, not through armies, but through legal, economic, and administrative mechanisms that prepare Moroccan land for soft and silent Zionist settlement.”

He said in this regard: “It now appears that Zionist ambitions are no longer content with occupying Palestine, brutalizing its people, and displacing them. In Morocco, the normalization agreement has launched waves of return for Jews of Moroccan origin who demand the return of properties left behind by their families in Morocco when they emigrated to occupied Palestine.”

He cited in this context the increasing cases of land purchases by Zionist entities or those associated with them, and the amendment of some real estate and administrative laws “to facilitate this type of ownership and penetration.” More dangerously – as he said – are the recorded cases of private properties being seized from their Moroccan owners and handed over to individuals holding the nationality of the Zionist entity or Jews of Moroccan origin, under the pretext of “restitution.”

Also concerning – he added – is that “in Morocco, there are social and historical factors, some of which may be exploited to facilitate this infiltration, including the historical legacy of Jewish presence in Morocco, which is being invested in to justify extensions that have nothing to do with coexistence, but rather with recycling the occupation project with new methods.”

He warned in this context, saying: “Yes, we are facing a silent settlement that begins with properties and extends through laws and relations. From here, resistance to normalization for Moroccans is no longer merely solidarity with Palestine, but rather a defense of the homeland, a preservation of sovereignty, and a prevention of penetration that could reproduce the Nakba from within.”

He added that “what is happening is alarming and not reassuring, and confirms beyond any doubt that Zionist ambitions are no longer theoretical, but are moving on the ground, with soft but dangerous means,” warning that “normalization is not a fleeting diplomatic agreement, but rather an open door for a comprehensive penetration project that exploits land, law, and administration, and cloaks settlement ambitions in the guise of rights and investments.”

The speaker stressed that “the Moroccan people do not reject normalization only because it is a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, but also because it poses an imminent danger to Moroccan national sovereignty, its social fabric, and its cultural and economic security… and even its demographic security,” adding: “Zionism is not just a political movement supporting an occupying entity, but it is a symbol of corruption and an inherently expansionist colonial mentality, and settlement in its essence, which does not hide its ambitions or limit its expansion.”