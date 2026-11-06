Rotailleau Strikes a Conciliatory Tone Towards Algeria, Emphasising Shared Interests

After years of escalating tensions and hardline rhetoric, during which attacks on Algeria became a defining feature of his political profile, French right-wing politician Bruno Retailleau has adopted a markedly different tone, declaring that normalising relations between the two countries is now more than a necessity.

In a notable shift that raises questions about his previous stance, Retailleau, who has long been known for his tough statements on Algeria, is now speaking of mutual interests and the need to move beyond disagreements rooted in historical memory. The change could be interpreted as an acknowledgement that a policy of confrontation has run its course.

Speaking on Tuesday during an appearance on “Vous Président”, a programme broadcast by BFMTV, Retailleau said that, if elected president of France, he would seek to move French-Algerian relations beyond the state of deterioration they have reached under Emmanuel Macron. He argued that the time had come to move away from an approach dominated by historical memory and emotional considerations.

“I believe relations between the two countries need to be normalised and that we must move beyond the historical memory framework, recognising that each side has its own interests and seeking common ground,” he said.

Retailleau was among the most vocal critics of President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to improve relations with Algeria, particularly over the issue of historical memory. He accused Macron of humiliating France by continuing to “submit” to Algeria amid the escalating diplomatic crisis.

He also advocated a tougher approach to bilateral disputes and called for the cancellation of the 1968 migration agreement between the two countries, arguing that it grants Algerian nationals legal privileges that should be reconsidered.

Throughout his political career, including his tenure as interior minister, Retailleau repeatedly called for tougher measures against Algeria. At one point, he threatened to resign unless the government adopted a policy of “an iron fist” in dealing with Algiers.

Following a meeting with President Macron, responsibility for managing the crisis was taken away from Retailleau and transferred to the Élysée Palace and the French Foreign Ministry. Despite being stripped of his role in handling the dossier, however, he did not follow through on his resignation threat.

His rhetoric extended beyond calls for a change in France’s policy towards Algeria. He had also made a series of sharp remarks, insisting that he would not allow any country to humiliate France, “not even Algeria”.

The contrast between his previous rhetoric, characterised by threats and confrontation, and his latest emphasis on shared interests and mutual understanding comes as France prepares for a pivotal presidential election in 2027.