Russian Energy Week: “Algeria explores new investment opportunities”

Algeria participated, from October 15 to 17, in the “Russian Energy Week” forum, which is one of the most prominent international forums dedicated to discussing global energy issues and prospects for cooperation in this field.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the participation of the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources in this important event falls within the continuity of energy cooperation between Algeria and the Russian Federation, as well as within the framework of exploring new opportunities for investment and partnership in the fields of hydrocarbons and technological development.

On the sidelines of the forum, Bakhti and Remini held several bilateral meetings with key players in the Russian energy sector, including Gazprom International, Gazprom Neft, Zarubezhneft, and Lukoil.

These meetings allowed for the discussion of concrete cooperation prospects in the fields of exploration, production, and technical capacity development, while emphasizing the common will to strengthen the historical ties between the two countries in the energy sector.

The same source confirmed that the participation of ALNAFT and ARH in Russian Energy Week 2025 reflects their commitment to introducing the Algerian hydrocarbon mining sector to the international arena, and supporting the dynamic led by the Algerian government to establish strategic partnerships in the hydrocarbon sector.

It is worth noting that Algeria was represented in the forum’s proceedings by a representative from the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Mines, the head of the National Agency for the Valorization of Hydrocarbon Resources (ALNAFT), Mr. Samir Bakhti, and the head of the Hydrocarbon Regulatory Authority (ARH), Mr. Amine Remini.