Said Chengriha: Algeria Gained “Security Immunity” Despite Difficult Circumstances the World is Going Through

As part of his inspection visits to the various components of the People’s National Army during the month of Ramadan, General Said Chengriha, on Saturday, made a working and inspection visit to the headquarters of the Republican Guard Command.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defense, the general held a meeting with the staff of the Republican Guard where he gave an orientation speech, which users of the units of this command followed via a videoconference.

The Chief of Staff of the Algerian Armed Forces stressed “the importance that the Supreme Command of the National People’s Army attaches to the leadership of the Republican Guard, by providing all the factors and requirements necessary to develop this corpse.”

The general also confirmed, “The high sense of responsibility possessed by the loyal people of Algeria is the basic guarantee of the security immunity our country enjoys today.”