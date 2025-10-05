Saidal Relaunches Exports to the Libyan Market

Saidal Group signed, here on Sunday, a memorandum of understanding with the Libyan company “Al-Lulu’a el-Ula” for Importing Medicines and Medical Products, aiming to develop pharmaceutical cooperation between Algeria and Libya and strengthening partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Saidal Group, in the presence of the group’s CEO, Nabila Ben Yeghzar, born Ouareth, and the General Manager of the Libyan Company, Akram Ali Ahmed Sai d, along with several executives from the group.

The memorandum stipulates the relaunching of Saidal Group’s pharmaceutical exports to the Libyan market, along with the transfer of expertise and technology in the field of pharmaceutical production, contributing to the development of the pharmaceutical industry in both countries.