-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Saidal Relaunches Exports to the Libyan Market

Echoroukonline
  • 16
  • 0
Saidal Relaunches Exports to the Libyan Market
Saidal Group signed, here on Sunday, a memorandum of understanding with the Libyan company “Al-Lulu’a el-Ula” for Importing Medicines and Medical Products, aiming to develop pharmaceutical cooperation between Algeria and Libya and strengthening partnerships in the pharmaceutical industry.
The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Saidal Group, in the presence of the group’s CEO, Nabila Ben Yeghzar, born Ouareth, and the General Manager of the Libyan Company, Akram Ali Ahmed Said, along with several executives from the group.
The memorandum stipulates the relaunching of Saidal Group’s pharmaceutical exports to the Libyan market, along with the transfer of expertise and technology in the field of pharmaceutical production, contributing to the development of the pharmaceutical industry in both countries.
This step comes within the framework of the momentum launched by the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) and embodies the shared will between Algeria and Libya to strengthen economic cooperation and promote bilateral partnerships, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry, which represents a fundamental pillar of sustainable development and regional integration.
Related Articles
6 Algerians participating in Freedom Flotilla arrive in Turkey pending their return to Algeria

6 Algerians participating in Freedom Flotilla arrive in Turkey pending their return to Algeria

ENIE Secures Smartphones Export Deal to Senegal

ENIE Secures Smartphones Export Deal to Senegal

Abdelhafid Bakhouche to Echorouk: All Facilities are Provided to Ease Cars’ Import 

Abdelhafid Bakhouche to Echorouk: All Facilities are Provided to Ease Cars’ Import 

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read