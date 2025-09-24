Saudi Ambassador: Broad Opportunities For Future Integration Between Saudi Arabia and Algeria

Saudi-Algerian relations are distinguished by their historical depth and fraternal closeness, as our two brotherly countries are united by the bonds of religion, language, and history, in addition to their convergent positions on many regional and international issues,” the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Algeria, Dr Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Busairi, said during the 95th Saudi National Day celebrations in Algiers on Tuesday night.

The ambassador added that cooperation between the two countries is witnessing growing growth in the economic, investment, and cultural fields.

“The Saudi-Algerian Supreme Coordination Council was established to strengthen relations and complement the path of cooperation and coordination, and as part of the leadership of both countries’ commitment, the ambassador asserted.

“We also look forward to further cooperation and partnerships in the fields of energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and education, in line with the aspirations of the leadership of both countries,” he added.

The Saudi ambassador emphasised: “We are certain that the future holds vast opportunities for integration between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Algeria’s development plans, contributing to the shared development and prosperity of our two brotherly peoples.”

In another context, the Saudi ambassador considered that Saudi National Day is not just an occasion to remember the past; it is also a celebration of the present and a look to the future. It is also a platform for anticipating the future, as the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 represents an ambitious roadmap, and the Kingdom’s economy continues to diversify its paths and confirm its ability to reduce its dependence on oil.

For the first time in the Kingdom’s history, non-oil activities accounted for 56% of the Kingdom’s GDP, exceeding four and a half trillion riyals. All of these achievements, along with other accomplishments, have positioned the Kingdom as a global hub attracting diverse activities.

Perhaps the fact that 660 international companies have chosen the Kingdom as their regional headquarters—more than the 2030 target—reflects the achievements made in infrastructure and the level of technical services. This, he said, confirms the strength of the Saudi economy and its broad prospects.

As part of investments in future trends, the agreements concluded in the field of artificial intelligence complement aspects of the Vision’s programs, positioning the Kingdom as a global centre for this field in the coming years, in addition to strengthening its position as a leading destination for tourism and culture, as explained by the speaker.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the ambassador said that the Arab Peace Initiative, launched by the Kingdom in 2002 and implemented internationally through the perspective of a two-state solution, represents an unprecedented path to achieving a Palestinian state.

He considered that the Kingdom’s intensive efforts have resulted in an increasing number of countries recognising the State of Palestine, and that the International Conference for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York has achieved unprecedented mobilisation, strengthening international consensus to implement this initiative.