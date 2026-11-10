Secretary Of The Spanish Consul In Algeria Reveals Secrets Of Transferring 35 Thousand Euros

Spanish investigations into the case of trafficking Schengen visas within the Consulate General in Algeria have revealed new data, after the consul’s secretary confessed to transferring about 35 thousand euros to be exchanged on the black market, coinciding with investigators monitoring the possession of six properties by the wife of a former consular official, valued at nearly 784 thousand euros.

In the latest developments of the file, the secretary of the Spanish consul admitted before the judiciary to transferring a total amount of 34,813 euros to Algeria, during the period from the beginning of 2022 to March 2026, for the purpose of converting it into Algerian dinars in the parallel market, with the help of their partner.

The Spanish newspaper “The Objective” reported, in an investigation published Tuesday, November 10, that the secretary made these statements before Judge Maria Tardon, who is overseeing the case at the Spanish National Court, explaining that the money reached them through bank transfers from other people, before being withdrawn in cash from ATMs in Spain and transported to Algeria during frequent trips.

According to the data provided by the newspaper, the secretary was responsible for exchanging that money in the parallel market with the help of their partner, then handing over its value in Algerian dinars to its owners, while traveling to Spain once or twice a month, making sure that the amount carried on each trip did not exceed 3 thousand euros to avoid raising suspicions.

The investigators’ suspicions were not limited to transferring money between the two countries, as they also suspected they brought cash amounts into Spain within the same operations, which put their financial movements and travels under the microscope of the investigation.

On the other hand, investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Unit of the Spanish National Police (UDEF) revealed that the wife of a former consular official owns at least six properties in Algiers, purchased during the period between 2016 and 2021.

“The Objective” mentioned, in an investigation published Monday, November 9, 2026, that the total value of these properties reached about 120 million Algerian dinars, equivalent to 783,919 euros, according to documents and data obtained by investigators.

The case concerns the wife of Vicente Moreno, the former consular advisor who served as the second-in-command at the Spanish consulate in Algeria and was responsible for the visa department, as the police report indicated, according to the newspaper, the possibility of the couple owning properties in Portugal as well.

The same source added that the investigators’ report, submitted to Judge Maria Tardon who is overseeing the case before the Spanish National Court, included data regarding a previous relationship of the official’s wife with the company “BLS”, responsible for receiving visa applications and booking appointments, as it is suspected that she provided services to the company during the period her husband was in charge of the visa department in Algeria in 2007.