Spain Is The “biggest loser” Of The Decision To Suspend Friendship Treaty

The country’s political class announced its absolute support for the government’s decision to freeze the friendship treaty with Spain, blaming it for overturning international positions and treaties on the Western Sahara issue, stressing that Spain is the biggest loser from Algeria’s decision and its bounties.

The party formations considered that the government’s decision was expected after Spain’s coup against its position on Western Sahara, which has become inconsistent with international charters and treaties, and also caused a scandal for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who was questioned for the third time in a row before the Spanish Parliament about the reason for his sudden change of position on the conflict in Western Sahara, a change that provoked the discontent and anger of the Spanish public opinion and the political class there, which is still demanding From Sanchez to provide explanations and logical justifications for this position offensive to Spain’s image, which is confirmed by the official spokesman of the Arab National Democratic Assembly, which held Spain historical and moral responsibility, pointing out the government’s position regarding freezing the friendship treaty with the Spanish side is correct because the partnership between the two countries is based on a political and economic winner-winner basis.

For his part, the leader of the National Construction Movement, Kamel Benkhalouf, believes that Algeria respects the right of neighborliness and deals with a clear policy with countries that stand by the issues of justice in the world, noting that the freezing of the friendship treaty with Spain came as a result of the latter’s denial of its usual positions on the Western Sahara file., and accordingly, especially since Spain – adds the spokesman – has joined the alliance, which seeks to pressure Algeria and therefore the policy of economic deterrence was an appropriate decision.

In the same direction, the leader of the Future Front, Fateh Boutbik, who believes that the position of the Algerian state towards Spain is sovereign and consistent with the position of the country’s political class, at the same time he holds the Spanish government responsible for the warped decisions it has taken that will harm its people, he said.

The latter refuses, for Algeria to remain in the position of defender only, but rather it must impose its opinion, especially on just issues that are considered irreversible sovereign positions, saying: “We will not remain silent… and our diplomatic positions should not be subject to bargaining”.

For his part, the leader of the Society for Peace Movement, Ahmed Sadouk, believes that it is the duty of any country in the world to preserve its interests, no matter what the cost may be, and Algeria’s dealings with Spain were strict – according to him – to preserve its interests and sovereign positions, stating: “Spain must realize it has great interests with Algeria before it dares to take this step and reverse its positions on Western Sahara”.

According to Sadouk, the relationship between Algeria and Spain requires the latter to open the door for dialogue before announcing a change in its political approach, saying: “We as a political class support the position of the Algerian state supporting justice issues in the world,” adding, “We reject international alignment at the expense of diplomatic relations.” What Spain has done is a violation of the treaties and agreements concluded between the two countries.