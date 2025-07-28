Spanish Official Statistics: Resurgence of Local Ceramics Production in Algeria

Official data released by the trade authorities in the Spanish region of Valencia revealed a strong resurgence of Algeria in the import market for ceramic equipment, supplies, and raw materials.

This is a clear indication of the sector’s local recovery after years of relying on the importation of Spanish finished products, which cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to statistics revealed by the Spanish trade authorities two days ago, Algeria imported 44.6 million euros worth of semi-molten glass, ceramic coatings, and industrial coloured paints during the first five months of 2025, making it Spain’s second-largest foreign customer in this sector, ahead of India and behind only Italy.

This remarkable increase is a direct result of the improvement in trade relations between Algeria and Madrid following the decision to lift the trade freeze last November. This ended more than two years of a near-total trade rift, which had caused significant losses for the sector, estimated by Spanish financial and business circles at more than €300 million.

The ceramics sector in Algeria is currently experiencing a significant production boom, which explains the growing demand for Spanish raw materials, particularly those used in glazes and ceramic and tile colouring. This is particularly true in light of the massive housing sector programs planned for the coming years, such as “ADL 3” projects, which have attracted more than one million subscribers.

This development confirms that Algeria’s industrial sector, particularly ceramics, is undergoing a structural transformation based on expanding production capacity and investing in new units, which requires the import of increasing quantities of raw materials.

On the other hand, Spain recorded a 2% overall growth in its exports of these products to various global markets last May, totalling 77.5 million euros. However, Algeria was among the few countries to achieve a steady and stable increase since the beginning of 2025.

Data indicates that, unlike in previous years, Algeria has transformed from an importer of Spanish ceramic and porcelain products, which used to amount hundreds of millions of dollars annually, with quantities reaching 1 million tons in 2018, to a buyer of factory equipment and supplies, as well as raw materials such as semi-glass materials and various ceramic coatings.

At the end of last May, a high-level Spanish delegation from the ceramics and porcelain sector visited Batna and Setif, eastern Algeria, to discuss partnership opportunities in Algerian factories in this vital sector. This came after Spanish businessmen and companies in the sector became convinced of the need to engage with Algeria in local production partnerships and that there was no room for widespread imports, as was the case previously.