Teaching English in Algerian Primary Schools: Education Directorates Hire Bachelor’s Graduates 

Education directorates across Algeria have begun hiring Bachelor’s graduates to teach English in primary schools, in implementation of the decision of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to include this language in the curricula of the primary stage of education.



The Directorate of Education in Tiaret (western Algeria), like several other directorates of the country, published a statement; “The Ministry of Education has ordered to open employment by contract, for holders of the bachelor’s graduates in the English language, or translation to and from the same language”.

The directorates of education have already started receiving candidates’ files starting Tuesday, August 8, 2022.



The registration files for Bachelor’s graduates wishing to become English language teachers in primary schools consist of the following documents:



– A written request, with the exact residence place, along with the phone number.



– Bachelor’s Graduation in English or Translation

– Proof of status vis-à-vis the national service for men

A member of the National Council of the Union of Education and Training Workers (UNPEF), Messaoud Amraoui, called for workshops to train university graduates in the English language, who wish to work as teachers at primary schools.



“A successful teaching of English in the primary school needs another important step by the Ministry of Education through opening workshops to train graduates of English language institutes in various Wilayas of the country”, Amraoui published on Meta.

“The Algerian Universities have a large number of English language graduates, and this is an opportunity to find jobs, now they have to prove their competence and ability in the field of Teaching English”, the UNPEF activist added.

In Algeria, English is a foreign language unlike French, which was considered a second language. While French is taught in primary schools, English was rather taught in middle ones.



Previously, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that the country will start teaching English in primary schools later this year.



“French is a spoil of war, but English is an international language”, Tebboune said.



The official languages of the country are Arabic and Tamazight, which is spoken by the Amazigh or Berber minority.

