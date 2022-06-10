The EU Has Nothing To Do With The Algerian-Spanish Friendship Agreement, A Diplomat Says

The statements made by official spokesmen for the External Action Service of the European Union, regarding Algeria’s decision to suspend the Treaty of Friendship with Spain, were “inappropriate and unjustified”, an Algerian diplomatic source said.

The same source explained to the Echoroukonline website that “the suspension of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation concerns the Algerian-Spanish bilateral relations, and it is a Spanish agreement that does not bind the European Union in any way”.

“This treaty expressly provides for the promotion of political dialogue, and emphasizes the fundamental importance of respect for international law, but on these two main points, the Pedro Sanchez government has failed to fulfil its obligations”, the source added.

“First, at no time the Algerian government had been informed of the intention or decision to a fundamental change of the Spanish government’s shift position on the Western Sahara issue. Second, regarding respect for international law, Sanchez’s government trampled on international and European law by ignoring the opinion of the International Court of Justice and the rulings of the EU Court of Justice on the case”.

“Concerning these two main points, they rendered meaningless the obligations undertaken by the Spanish party under this treaty. Therefore, its suspension is only the logical consequence of these serious contradictions that make this government an unreliable partner”.

On June 9, 2022, the European Union urged Algeria to reverse the decision to suspend the cooperation treaty with Spain, describing the decision as worrying. “We call on Algeria to reverse this decision”, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said.

Mamer added on Thursday, at the European Commission’s daily press conference, that Brussels is “always ready and willing to assist to facilitate this step.”

“Algeria’s decision is very worrying”, Nabila Massrali, the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy led by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, said.

“We call on Algeria to reconsider its decision and to resume dialogue with Spain to overcome the current differences. We are assessing the impact of this decision on the treaty between Algeria and the European Union”, she added.

“We will ask the Algerian side to take another view on this decision,” she said, urging Algeria and Madrid to work through diplomatic channels to resolve the dispute.

European Commission spokesperson did not elaborate on the practical impact of the decision and noted that the EU’s Executive Committee was meeting to analyze the impact of the treaty’s abrogation in various areas, such as trade.