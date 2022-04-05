The Majority Of Algerian And Maghrebian Community Supports “Jean-Luc Melenchon”

For whom will vote the members of the Algerian and Maghrebian communities in the French presidential elections, the first round of which is expected next Sunday? This is the overriding question that troubles the 12 candidates who meet the conditions to run in this race, as members of the relevant community await the polls with apprehension due to the presence in the electoral race of extremist candidates who built their campaign strategy on attacking foreigners and restricting them.

Less than two weeks before the first round, the Institute for Opinion Studies and Marketing in France and in the world, conducted an opinion poll focusing in particular on trying to know the public opinion trends of the African community in France, including the Moroccan community, in the upcoming French elections.

The study did not provide specific numbers regarding the number of the African and Maghreb community in France, and attributed the reason to the French law that prohibits identifying citizens according to their origins, religion, opinions or any criteria affecting their personal lives, a law that dates back to the French Revolution in 1789, in order to avoid discrimination although it remains only on paper.

The 1,108 respondents who replied to this survey are part of a larger group of 27,102 people surveyed who are generally over 18 years of age and who assert that they have at least one parent or grandparent of African descent.

Although voters from the brown continent, and precisely from the Maghreb (especially Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco), used to vote for the candidates of the Socialist Party, the last of which was the former president, François Hollande, this time the orientations of African and Maghrebian public opinion seem to have changed its intentions to vote and veered to another candidate who is not from the Socialist Party, but who is close to it in terms of political orientation.

The candidate beloved by Algerians, Moroccans and Africans in general this time, according to an opinion poll conducted by the aforementioned institute, is the candidate of the “Proud France” party, namely Jean-Luc Melenchon, who came ahead in opinion polls of even the outgoing president, Emmanuel Macron.

What Melenchon obtained, according to the study, is 38% of the voting intentions of the Algerians and the rest of the Maghrebian and African community in general, compared to only 25% for the candidate president, a significant percentage that would make a difference in the first round of the upcoming elections, especially since the number of this community is estimated in the millions, and may exceed six million people at least, although the study provided a figure of only three million.

Observers point out that Melenchon is ahead of other candidates for his balanced positions and defending the rights of the Muslim communities (Algerian, Maghreb and African in general), as he stated in one of his tweets.

“Melenchon” is proud that he participated in several rallies condemning Islamophobia in his country, but he denies that he is an Islamist, as promoted by some leaders of the extremist National Front, which describes those who defend the rights of Muslim communities as “Islamo-gauchisme” (meaning the Islamic left).

What is remarkable is that the candidate of the Socialist Party, represented by Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris, did not exceed three percent of voting intentions, although her party has for years been the favorite of Muslim communities, and perhaps this is due to its failure to address the propaganda campaigns against these communities, which its source always remains the far-right represented by two candidates, Marine Le Pen, the former leader of the “National Front” and the current “National Rally”, and Eric Zemmour, the candidate of the Recovery Party, who claims that he aims to restore France from immigrants.

These (Le Pen and Zemmour), despite their declared hostility to the Muslim communities, achieved voting intentions within ten percent for the National Front candidate, and seven percent for Zemmour, compared to four percent for the environmental candidate, Yannick Jadot, and three percent for the Communist Party candidate Fabien Roussell.