Moroccan trolls-dubbed “electronic flies” moved their buzzing in the last two days from politics, culture and economy to sports, and the game of football, particularly since Algeria was nominated to host the AFCON 2025, after the organization of this event was withdrawn from Guinea.

The Makhzen “electronic flies” only talk is rumours about Algeria’s stadiums and hotels as if the Moroccans are making a comparison between a superpower and a small country that is unable to grow when they consider their stadiums in Marrakesh, Agadir, Rabat and Casablanca as suitable for receiving World Cup matches. They depict what is in Algeria with plots of land that are not suitable for practising the game, and they are trying to win the battle early, although Morocco has not officially decided about its candidacy to organise AFCON 2025, since Algeria has been nominated, for fear of a resounding surprise that Algeria may explode by announcing new stadiums that can be completed in two years.



It is expected that the confusion will continue even if Algeria is announced as the CAN’s best country, just as it happened during Algeria’s hosting of the Mediterranean Games in Oran, and even during the U-17 Arab Cup, and they also started disrupting the African CHAN 2023 that will be hosted in Algeria, in which they will participate as holders of the title, although the use of “electronic flies” confuse the Moroccans a lot before others, as the Moroccan delegation participating in the Mediterranean Games achieved very bad results, the weakest among the North African countries, and were also defeated in the U-17 Arab Cup final match against Algeria at the Sig Stadium and they may lose the CHAN title, and even embracing the AFCON 2025 because of this hostile sizzle that brought their level to rock bottom.



Morocco once hosted the Africa Cup Of Nations in 1988 on its soil, when there were only eight teams who participated in the AFCON and took fourth place after losing the ranking match against Algeria.

Algeria once hosted the Africa Cup Of Nations in 1990 and won its title beating Nigeria in the final 1-0 in the absence of the Moroccan team, which did not qualify at all. Throughout that history, Morocco tried to raise its ambitions and seek to host the World Cup in an adventure that many considered a kind of madness, and it would be a major stab at Morocco’s World Cup file if the Kingdom enters the CAN’s battle against Algeria and loses it because Algeria realizes that it is the most worthy this time to embrace the AFCON 2025, for that, there are Moroccans who demand withdrawal and avoid an adventure in front of Algeria, which is rapidly progressing superior in all fields, and Morocco does not know the whereabouts of its king, let alone defending a candidacy for any continental or international competition.

