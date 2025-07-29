The Moroccan Regime Is At War To Target Algeria’s Memory.

The Moroccan regime, with meticulous planning from the Royal Palace, is waging a war on Algerian memory, enlisting pseudo-historians to try and undermine one of the symbolic pillars of the revolution. This targeting also extended to a prominent French historical figure, Benjamin Stora, simply because this historian did not align with the expansionist theses of the Moroccan regime and its fifth column arms.

This campaign is planned from within the Palace, and the tool is “Al-360” newspaper, owned by Mounir Madjidi, the private secretary of Moroccan King Mohammed VI. It has consistently provided a platform for a French individual who claims to be a historian, named Bernard Lugan, who writes nothing but attacks on Algeria’s history or casts doubt on its borders, precisely in line with the expansionist thesis of the Alawi regime, which knows no path to the honor of resistance and defending the nation’s movement.

The latest chapter of what the “spokesperson” newspaper for the Palace wrote, penned by this alleged historian on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, was an attempt to target a pivotal historical moment in the history of the Liberation Revolution, namely the Soummam Congress. Its author, a mercenary Frenchman, tried to sow discord among the revolution’s men, the makers of independence, accusing them of liquidating each other. These are illusions that French colonialism tried to exploit during the glorious Liberation Revolution to detonate it from within, but it failed.

The Alawi Palace, through its article titled: “The Soummam Congress… or what another Algeria could have been,” tried to give the impression that the imprisonment of the Franco-Algerian writer, Boualem Sansal, was due to the latter daring to repeat words that even the French themselves did not say, regarding the borders, and by accusing the men of the Liberation Revolution of being terrorists, as Sansal once said with utter impudence and baseness.

What is striking is that the Alawi Palace’s targeting, through its media arm, even extended to a globally recognized academic figure, particularly in France, the historian Benjamin Stora. Mounir Majidi, the private secretary of Moroccan King Mohammed VI, as its de facto editor-in-chief, did not hesitate to describe Stora as a “charlatan in the service of Algeria.”

The newspaper dedicated a lengthy article to the French historian, Benjamin Stora, describing him with the most heinous terms and using phrases inspired by the theocratic spirit of the Moroccan regime, evoked from the darkness of the Middle Ages: “Benjamin Stora dreamed of being the hero of the great Franco-Algerian reconciliation, but he became its gravedigger.”

And because Stora exposed many of the theses promoted by the Moroccan regime through some of its pawns, including the Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, he became a target for the Alawi Palace, which now acts as if it is more French than the French.

In the view of the “media spokesperson” for the Alawi Palace, Benjamin Stora “finds himself rejected by France, which is tired of his Algerian patriotism and his lack of sympathy in the Sansal case.”

However, the reason for the Moroccan regime’s focused targeting of historian Benjamin Stora and its attempt to tarnish his image is no longer hidden from any observer. The historian, who is highly regarded in academic, media, and political circles in France, directly refuted the border thesis promoted by the Alawi regime on French public television. This brought him the wrath of the Alawi kingdom and its allies from Zionist and far-right circles in France.

It is worth noting here the devastating response launched by Stora from a French television studio, refuting what Boualem Sansal had repeated, when he said that Tlemcen, which Sansal considers part of Morocco, gave birth to the father of the national movement in Algeria, Messali Hadj, and Mascara, which Sansal also attributed to the western neighbor, gave birth to the founder of the modern Algerian state, Emir Abdelkader El Djezairi.

These statements shook the foundations of French propaganda as it tried to portray Sansal as a victim of freedom of expression, only to reveal that he is merely a mouthpiece in a fifth column, working for a regime devoid of honor and knowing no path to the values of sovereignty.