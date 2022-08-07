The Newly Discovered Lias Carbonate LD2- Reservoir In Hassi R’Mel To Be Exploited Next November

The exploitation of the Lias carbonate deposit “LD2” in Hassi R’mel (southern Algeria) will start next November, with a production capacity of 10 million cubic meters per day, t he Regional Director of the Production Directorate Hassi R’Mel at Sonatrach, Youcef Loussif, said.



The huge gas discovery “Lias carbonate LD2-reservoir”, which was embodied by Algerian hands, will be exploited starting next November, Loussif added on Sunday, in a statement to the first radio channel.

“All studies have proven that there are approximately 100 to 340 billion cubic meters of gas condensate as an additional reserve in the Hassi R’Mel mine”, he explained.

According to the same spokesman, Algeria will be able to abide by its energy contracts with its foreign partners, thanks to this huge discovery, especially in light of the high volume of demand for gas due to geostrategic changes and the current special international context.

These amounts represent one of the country’s largest revaluations of reserves in the last 20 years.

The discovery, which is set to be brought on stream this year, will be a huge boon to Algeria and its efforts to boost gas production to meet increasing demand from Italy and the European Union which are switching rapidly away from Russian supplies.

