The Old Treachery: A New Book on Historical Betrayals in Morocco

Algerian writer and journalist Ala Eddine Magoura recently published his new book, “The Old Treachery: The Roots of Deception,” from the Dar Al Ouma edition.

This book is a bold attempt to re-read a history replete with betrayals and intrigues that shaped the course of relations between Algeria and Morocco.

Magoura, known for his contributions to analysing historical events and deconstructing official addresses, presents in this work a philosophical and analytical reading of historical facts, based on accurate documents and testimonies.

The book sheds light on the true face of the Moroccan regime, revealing how it exploited narrow interests and betrayed certain peoples and national interests, including, according to the author, surrendering the Moroccan people to the clutches of Zionist forces.

The book also discusses crucial moments that influenced the course of our region, attempting to understand the causes of treachery and political intrigue, away from false official narratives and rhetoric that obscure the facts.

“The Old Treachery” is not merely a historical narrative; rather, it is an attempt to delve deeply into the causes and motives behind these events. It invites readers to reflect, question, and look behind the veil of official propaganda.

Therefore, the book constitutes a reference for anyone interested in true history, comprehensive political analysis, and exposing what some have tried to obscure or alter in the historical memory of the Maghreb neighbourhood.