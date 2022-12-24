The Spaniards Are Desperate To Upgrade Their Relations With Algeria Before Sanchez’s Departure

It seems that the Spanish authorities have surrendered while trying in vain to restore the “excellent” situation in which relations with Algeria were living before the outbreak of the crisis between the two countries, due to the unexpected and “irresponsible” decision taken by the Prime Minister of Madrid, Pedro Sanchez, on the issue of Western Sahara.

After more than nine months of the life of the crisis, which witnessed great clamor and controversy inside Spain, the Sanchez government is no longer ready to talk about the fate of relations with Algeria, despite the damage to Spanish interests in Algeria due to the crisis, as an expression of its desperation for any development as long as Pedro Sanchez is on board as head of the executive branch.

Feeling despondent, the Minister of Europe, Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, José Manuel Alvares, refused to respond to the questions of the Spanish newspaper “El Independiente” about the future of Algerian-Spanish relations, which have been experiencing a diplomatic rift since Algeria recalled its ambassador to Madrid, Saidi Moussa, before he was later transferred to Paris.

The Spanish minister, who was previously described by the Algerian Foreign Ministry as “fueling strife,” responded with regret to the Spanish newspaper’s request, appreciating that “the questions that were directed to him had already been answered in the various forums in which they were raised,” says the source.

According to the newspaper “El Independiente”, the questions he was asked are: What are the channels that are still open with Algeria to resolve the crisis between the two countries? When can the diplomatic and trade dispute between Spain and Algeria be resolved? Do you confirm that the trade embargo from Algeria to Spain is still in effect? What are the results of the request for assistance sent by your ministry to the European Commission after the trade blockade?

These are the questions that preoccupy public opinion in Spain, and they are related to the problems that the Spanish people have been suffering from for months, which is considered one of the repercussions of the crisis caused by the head of the Madrid government, by daring to follow the interests of the Moroccan Makhzen regime at the expense of the legitimate rights of the Sahrawi people, in an issue in which Spain is historically involved.

For the newspaper, the refusal of the Spanish Foreign Minister to enlighten public opinion in his country regarding the crisis with Algeria is considered an extension of the refusal of the government of which he is a member, to respond to questions from members of the Spanish parliament in his two chambers last March.

It has become almost certain, says “El Independiente”, that there will be no progress with Algeria as long as Pedro Sanchez remains at the head of the government, and that the possibility of him losing the upcoming elections next year remains the only outlet for the possibility of relations returning to their previous state.

And the Spanish government has become the subject of criticism by businessmen and the general public, because of their failure to defend the interests of their country, despite the papers it tried to use in order to put pressure on Algeria, especially the complaint that Alvares filed with the European Union.

It is known that the economic sanctions imposed by Algeria on Spain caused a major political crisis in Madrid, which prompted it to resort to the institutions of the European Union in order to put pressure on Algeria, in the hope that it would reverse those sanctions. However, Brussels was unable to dissuade Algeria from its decisions, with the exception of some statements by European officials. It did not advance or delay anything.

The Algerian sanctions against Spain, as is known, have caused hundreds of millions of euros in losses for Spanish companies, especially the ceramics industry, red meat industry, the medicine industry and many other sectors, since last June, the date of the suspension of the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness between the two countries, and gas prices were raised, after losing Madrid strategic partner privileges, suspending the Treaty of Friendship.

What is more, Algeria has changed the compass of its strategic relations in the field of energy, towards Italy, after Madrid had spent billions of euros in order to establish infrastructure for gas storage and conversion, making it the pole of Europe in the field of gas, a concession that was transferred to Italy.

The latter is preparing for the completion of pipeline projects to export Algerian gas towards the heart of Europe, to Slovenia and Hungary, according to the latest decisions that have recently been revealed.