President Tebboune Reactivates Treaty of Friendship with Spain

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune informed the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albarez, on Thursday of his decision to reactivate the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness, and Cooperation between Algeria and Spain, which has been in place since October 2002, according to a statement from the Presidency.

The statement read: “President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today, March 26, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, José Manuel Albarez, who is on an official visit to Algeria.”

According to the same source, this meeting provided “an opportunity to review the state of Algerian-Spanish relations and their promising prospects, as these relations are currently characterised by remarkable dynamism in terms of both consolidation and diversification.”

“In this regard, and intending to strengthen this dynamism, the President of the Republic informed the Spanish Foreign Minister of his decision to reactivate the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighbourliness, and Cooperation that has linked Algeria and Spain since October 2002,” the statement explained.

The meeting was attended by Boualem Boualem, Chief of Staff to the Presidency of the Republic; Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs; Amar Abba, Advisor to the President of the Republic in charge of diplomatic affairs, and Abdel Fattah Daghmoum, Algeria’s Ambassador to Spain.