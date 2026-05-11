Sharp Divisions Within The French Political Class Over Algeria

The rapprochement in Algerian-French relations has caused a state of sharp polarization within the political class in France, between those who welcome it and those who criticize it.

This scene has become familiar, as each party formulates its positions based on its political background, which is often supported by the accumulated shared past between the two countries, a past full of wounds and tragedies.

As expected, this rapprochement was welcomed by politicians with centrist and leftist leanings, while this development was met with disapproval and opposition from right-wing and far-right circles, who have not yet recovered from the shock of Algeria’s independence, which for them means a military and geopolitical defeat that is difficult to digest.

During the second leg of his African tour, from the Kenyan capital Nairobi, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated the importance of the path he has embarked on regarding relations with Algeria.

This message was directed at the French domestic audience, represented by right-wing and far-right figures who criticized what they described as Macron’s submission to Algeria. He stressed that Paris sees the necessity of establishing a “calm relationship (with Algeria) away from internal political bidding.”

In this context, Ms. Ségolène Royal, President of the France-Algeria Association, praised the new direction of bilateral relations between the two countries, in light of several facts and historical milestones such as the tragic events of May 8, 1945.

In a statement broadcast by media outlets on Sunday evening, Ms. Royal called on the French side to “stop imposing conditions” and to speak with the logic of power balances, emphasizing that “it is necessary to speak on equal terms with this great country, which is Algeria.”

Ms. Royal referred to the Pope’s recent visit to Algeria, saying that it “played a very important role” in the current French approach, specifically highlighting “the way President Abdelmadjid Tebboune received His Holiness the Pope, as well as the way the Pope spoke about the Algerian people and the history of Algeria, where he mentioned before the Maqam Echahid the date of May 8th and the appalling massacres that occurred during that period,” as reported by “APS.”

From this perspective, Ms. Royal expressed her conviction that that visit “made the French authorities rethink this issue.”

She continued, saying: “It makes me say that we cannot be the only ones who continue to deliver unacceptable speeches against Algeria and its leaders, so I am the first to congratulate myself on this positive development.”

From the same perspective, the President of the France-Algeria Association underscored that “it is necessary to move forward on a number of issues that Algeria has demanded for a long time, especially the issue of the imprisonment of a consular official without trial.”

The latter also affirmed that “the French authorities must review this decision taken during the tenure of former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau,” while at the same time emphasizing the need to “move forward in this direction with the aim of resuming bilateral economic relations,” and that – as she said – within the framework of “a partnership to restore the distinguished position between the two countries and to “create win-win partnerships that operate within an equitable economic dynamic,” in her words.

A prominent figure in the French political scene, Mr. Dominique de Villepin, former Prime Minister under Jacques Chirac, did not fail to offer his support for French decisions tending towards de-escalation with Algeria. Mr. De Villepin said in an interview with the French public radio channel “France Inter”: “We should be happy about this.”

He pointed out that “things are starting to improve again,” because it concerns “a pivotal state in the Maghreb, and cooperation in these areas is essential and very strategic for both countries.”

He also criticized the former Interior Minister and leader of the “Les Républicains” party, Bruno Retailleau, who “still accuses Emmanuel Macron of surrendering to Algeria,” a position he considered unhelpful given the common interests linking the two countries, and one that cannot lead to any result. Everyone, he said, must realize the importance of “learning from failures.”

For his part, Mr. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing “La France Insoumise” party, expressed his support for the position taken by the French President regarding relations with Algeria. In statements to the French private television channel “LCI,” he said that he stands by the direction Macron has taken, which he considered to involve “a degree of intelligence and realism,” compared to the approach that Bruno Retailleau tried to impose on the previous government of François Bayrou, which, in Mélenchon’s opinion, aimed to “reignite the war with Algeria.”

Mr. Jean-Luc Mélenchon also stressed the need to initiate talks with Algeria in order to reach an agreement that would end the state of tension that has characterized Algerian-French relations over the past years.In contrast, well-known political figures with right-wing leanings entrenched themselves against rapprochement with Algeria in the manner Macron desired, such as former French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who affirmed that he “will not accept France continuing to grant concessions to a country that does not stop criticizing France.”

Bruno Retailleau, leader of “The Republicans” party, also seized the opportunity to attack the occupant of the Élysée Palace, believing that France has become hostage to blackmail related to memory. He called on his country’s authorities to adopt a policy of power balance, which he tried to impose when he was a member of the previous government but failed.

Jean-François Copé, a leader of “The Republicans” party, which is associated with the traditional right-wing current, did not digest the French side taking the first step to mend relations with Algeria. He said, “All initiatives taken so far have been from the French side, and I am waiting to see what Algeria will do. It is time to look at Algeria for what it truly is, a country like any other, with no outstanding accounts between us to settle or present,” as he put it.