During a challenging period for the Emirati regime, one of its most difficult since the state’s establishment in the early 1990s, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi made a surprise visit aimed at alleviating Abu Dhabi’s isolation. This move has raised significant questions among the Egyptian and Arab public, as well as among advocates for the key issues facing the Arab and Muslim countries.

The Egyptian president’s visit to Abu Dhabi caught the attention of those following Arab affairs, especially considering the UAE’s controversial status in the Arab world and Africa. Its ongoing actions in regions like Yemen, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and the Sahel have led to significant criticism both officially and among the public.

This concerning visit occurs alongside the ongoing aggression from the Zionist-American coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The UAE has been instrumental in fostering this aggression, actively supporting the pro-zionist entity’s front and its ally, the United States. This is particularly notable as traditional allies of this coalition have distanced themselves in Europe, America, the Far East, and Oceania, especially Australia.

The Egyptian president’s visit to the UAE marks the first by an Arab leader of his stature. This visit occurs amidst significant political discontent within the UAE, a sentiment that has grown over the past five decades. Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, publicly criticized Mohammed bin Zayed, the ruler of Abu Dhabi and president of the UAE, on Twitter. He accused him of making unilateral decisions that have negatively impacted the country and its citizens. This situation has resulted in Abu Dhabi facing an increased threat from Iranian missiles and drones, as intelligence from Tehran suggests that Mohammed bin Zayed’s actions are detrimental to Arab interests and align with the agenda of the Zionist entity, contributing to its expansionist and aggressive policies in Palestine and the broader Arab region. He has been perceived as a collaborator in the Zionist-American stance against Iran.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi’s leadership in the Emirate of Sharjah, one of the seven emirates of the UAE, has expressed concerns regarding Mohammed bin Zayed’s policies and his unusual positions, which seem to align with American and Zionist practices in the Arab region. There are calls for the UAE to reassess its stance or reconsider its ties, as “Abu Dhabi” has come to represent actions that conflict with the interests of the Arab nation and the Emirati people.

In this context, the Egyptian president’s visit to the UAE has generated significant concern among the Egyptian public. Observers note the rising anxiety following this unexpected trip, with many connecting the uptick in Egyptian military activity to the growing regional tensions in the Middle East.

The images circulating of some Egyptian military personnel in Abu Dhabi have sparked widespread questions about the possibility of Cairo’s involvement in the war raging in the Gulf region.

Egyptian activists on social media expressed concerns that the country could become embroiled in conflicts that would further strain its already fragile economy, leading to rising inflation, escalating prices, and diminished purchasing power. They called on the Egyptian president to prioritize domestic issues rather than getting distracted by external matters stemming from the misguided policies of a state that has become a mere tool for other nations. These activists argued that these countries are intent on destabilizing Arab states to serve an illegitimate entity established in the region to disrupt its stability.

This visit has generated significant anger among the Egyptian public, who are known for their strong stance against injustice and support for the oppressed. Additionally, it poses a risk to Egypt’s relationships with key Arab capitals in the region. These capitals are currently facing a serious dispute with the UAE leadership due to their harmful policies and disregard for mutual interests, especially following the UAE’s recent withdrawal from OPEC.

Saudi Arabia is currently leading the way among these countries, while its relations with the UAE have reached a low point. Recently, the UAE has been operating with an ambition that exceeds its scale, as evidenced by the confrontation a few months ago over the Yemen crisis. This situation nearly escalated into military conflict, averted only by the Emirati president’s decision to withdraw under pressure.

Saudi Arabia is recognized as one of Egypt’s primary financial backers in addressing its significant crisis. The recent visit of an Egyptian politician to Abu Dhabi, amid Egypt’s unprecedented isolation due to its controversial actions in the region, may potentially strain its relationship with Riyadh. Should Saudi Arabia grow dissatisfied with Cairo, the repercussions could be severe, considering the substantial support, aid, and loans provided to Egypt since 2013, alongside the ongoing economic and financial challenges.

Observers in Egypt are concerned that Abdel Fattah al-Sissi’s visit to the UAE has positioned Cairo unfavorably, leading to diplomatic tensions with North African Arab states, especially Algeria. This situation is exacerbated by existing diplomatic strains with the UAE, which are nearing a breaking point. These tensions are largely due to the UAE’s ongoing actions that have compromised Egypt’s national security and countered its key interests in the region, particularly in Libya, the Sahel, and Western Sahara.

If the rapprochement with Abu Dhabi reveals the unethical motivations of the Egyptian regime, the political repercussions with other key partners could become significant, especially in light of current circumstances and the warnings about catering to the Emirati rulers. Will the Egyptian leadership recognize the implications before it’s too late?