The Zionist Media Comes To The Rescue Of The Makhzen Against Algeria

A natural alignment between the zionist media and the Makhzen regime in the escalating crisis between Algeria and its western neighbour, reveals the Zionist entity’s quest to rescue the Kingdom of Morocco, which seems to be no longer able to keep pace with the acceleration of events.

The Zionist channel “I24” attacked Algeria with great hatred and an open and expected bias on its website.

The zionist channel’s editorial entitled “Algeria’s Dangerous Game” carried many criticisms of the recent Algerian positions that punished the Makhzen regime.

The channel’s editorial on its website stated: “Not a week goes by without Algeria pointing the finger at its western neighbour. After depriving it of gas shortly before winter, Algeria accuses its neighbour again, and without any evidence, of killing three of its citizens in the Sahara, the area located at the heart of the acute tensions between the two Maghreb enemy brothers.

“The current crisis strangely coincides with the normalization of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel and Washington’s recognition of the “Moroccan” Sahara (about former President Donald Trump’s tweet). A tripartite agreement fueled by Algeria through condemning the Zionist entity’s arrival at its borders”, it added.

The Zionist channel showed the stations of the clash between Algeria and the Makhzen regime and wrote: “In the summer of 2021, Algeria openly accused Morocco of being behind the forest fires in the Kabylie region, the region after which Rabat was accused of supporting separatism”, about the terrorist organization the “MAK”, which is led by the wanted man, Ferhat Mehanni.

I24 recalled the provocative statements of the head of Israeli diplomacy, Yair Lapid, during the visit that led him to Morocco on August 13, in which he attacked Algeria in the presence of the Makhzen’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, without shame, due to Algeria’s refusal to have Tel Aviv in the institutions of the African Union. outside the will of the member states, a statement that was among the most important reasons that prompted the Algerian authorities to decide to sever their relations with Rabat.

“Ten days after the statements of the Minister of the Zionist entity, Algeria announced the severing of its relations with Morocco, and an order to immediately close its airspace to all Moroccan civil and military aircraft. Last October 31, Algeria decided not to renew the contract for the Maghreb-European gas pipeline passing through Morocco, which used to supply gas to Spain and Portugal”, the zionist channel continued, in solidarity with the Makhzen regime and complaining about Algeria’s punitive steps towards its western neighbour.

Emphasizing its solidarity with the Makhzen regime, I-24 described the decision to cut off the gas in Morocco as “rare violence”, as it rushed to clean the door of the Makhzen regime from the crime of liquidating three Algerian nationals in a brutal bombing, as described by the statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

The Hebrew channel exposes its alignment with the Makhzen regime when it rushed to praise the Arab countries that decided to normalize with the usurping entity and uses the opportunity to give Algeria poisonous advice: “Algeria, the champion of Arab nationalism, should review its programs when the Sunni Arab world, from Amman to Cairo, from Abu Dhabi to Manama, chooses to get closer to Israel.”

The Zionist channel also expressed its fear for the fate of the Makhzen regime if Algeria declares war on it in response to the crime of assassinating the three Algerian nationals, and calls on the international community to hurry before it is too late.