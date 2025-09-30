-- -- -- / -- -- --
Echorouk Online / English Version: Med.B
This Is The Outcome Of Investments In Algeria

The Director-General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, Mr. Omar Rekkache, stated during his supervision today, Tuesday, September 30, of the information day on the reality and prospects for investment in Blida province, that the agency has registered more than 17,000 investment projects nationwide, including 533 investment projects at the decentralized single window in Blida, comprising new investments and expansion investments, with an expected creation of 16,160 direct jobs.

While discussing the national investment outcome, Mr. Rekkache underlined that the agency has registered more than 17,000 projects, expected to provide approximately 420,000 direct jobs.

Mr. Rekkache also emphasized that the biggest challenge for the agency today is to support these projects and work to turn them into a tangible reality to reach 20,000 projects before the end of 2029, as outlined by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Mr. Rekkache pointed out that the agency is working in coordination with the Algerian Economic Renewal Council and various actors in the investment ecosystem to provide all necessary conditions and guarantees for economic operators to implement their projects and enhance their competitiveness.

Mr. Omar Rekkache also addressed in his speech the results of the Intra-African Trade Fair, which reflected the strong presence of Algerian companies and their ability to rise to the challenge after achieving excellent results in terms of the volume of deals and contracts concluded, according to the agency.

