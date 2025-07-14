Thousands Of Zionists Choose To Live In Morocco

The Makhzen opens its doors to welcome tens of thousands of Zionists who have chosen it as their preferred destination to live and settle, in light of the growing phenomenon of “reverse migration” witnessed by the Zionist entity, as one of the most prominent consequences of the war of extermination it continues to wage in the Gaza Strip.

According to Moroccan media, the phenomenon of migration from the Zionist entity to Morocco “is gaining momentum, as Zionists of Moroccan origin are returning in waves to live in the kingdom, despite their awareness of the difficulty of integrating into a society that has embraced the Palestinian cause and its justice. and consider any form of normalization with the Zionist entity to be a betrayal of it.”

In this context, Moroccan political and media analyst Badr Al-Aydoudi explained in a statement to “Waj” that “waves of immigration from the Zionist entity to Morocco have increased significantly in recent years, since 2018, and notably during the recent Zionist aggression against Iran, with more than 57,000 Zionists moving from the entity to Morocco.”

Al-Aydoudi, who lives in Spain, explained that Zionist immigrants work in the artistic, cultural, and academic fields and invest in real estate, technology, and tourism, noting that the Makhzen regime grants citizenship to these immigrants “very quickly.”

He emphasized that the Makhzen “does not hide its desire to integrate Jews coming from the Zionist entity into Moroccan society, as part of a policy of granting them facilities such as access to land and exceptional economic privileges, in addition to creating institutions for them that are not available even to the Moroccan people, either internally or externally.”

The same speaker emphasized that “all these indicators suggest the existence of a Zionist-Makhzen agreement to enable the Zionists to exploit the country’s wealth and gain access to vital political, economic, and social positions, paving the way for them to infiltrate the state apparatus and control future decision-making.”

Media reports have indicated that the wave of immigration from the Zionist entity to Morocco occurred even before the normalization agreements between the two sides came into effect, with a wave of Zionists arriving, including individuals involved in criminal cases and fugitives from justice, took advantage of a legal loophole that allowed them to avoid imprisonment due to their “Moroccan origins.”

The same reports predicted that the new Zionist immigrants to the kingdom would face increasing popular pressure from all sides, given the Moroccan street’s rejection of the Zionist-Makhzen rapprochement, amid continued calls to boycott the occupying entity.