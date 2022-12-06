US report: “Normalization Of Morocco’s Makhzen With Zionist Entity Is Responsible For Regional Tensions”

A report issued by the American Middle East Institute held the Moroccan Makhzen regime responsible for the growing level of regional tensions in the Maghreb and North Africa, and singled out the crisis with Algeria, as it noted that among the reasons for this, the scandal of normalization with the Zionist entity, and the growing military relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv, as it was revealed that the Makhzen fell into the arms of the Zionist entity, but was moved by panic from the Algerian military superiority, which has become visible.

The institute, which was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in the American capital, Washington, said that the normalization of the Moroccan Makhzen regime with the Zionist entity contributed to “inflaming regional tensions due to Algeria’s annoyance with the scope of Moroccan military cooperation and its arms purchases,” which remains unable, however, to create balance in the Maghreb region.

The Middle East Institute, known for not being affiliated with any party, explained in its report that “although Moroccan officials downplay the possibility of armed confrontation with Algeria, they are fully aware of Algeria’s superiority in weapons and equipment and the increase in spending on armaments, which has escalated remarkably since the middle of the decade, despite Rabat’s desperate efforts to catch up with the rapid rhythm imposed by Algeria in this regard.

The report noted that the Zionist entity is trying to provide “an addition to the Moroccan army, which is looking to enhance its capabilities through access to Israeli technology, especially drones,” noting that the Makhzen regime is “increasingly looking at military cooperation with Israel as a factor that may help it in redress the balance of power with Algeria, however, the Moroccan position exacerbated the arms race and contributed to fueling diplomatic tensions with Algeria.

The newly released report, titled “Morocco and the Zionist Entity”, dived into the backgrounds of the normalization of the Moroccan Makhzen with the Tel Aviv regime, pointing out that the normalization was initially just as a barter by the Moroccan regime with the United States of America, i.e. Washington’s recognition of Morocco’s alleged sovereignty over the occupied Western Sahara lands, in exchange for normalization, but that was only a justification for Rabat, which was looking for justifications for building diplomatic bridges with the Zionist entity, for fear of the Moroccan people’s uprising that would overthrow the royal palace.

The report states that the normalization of the Makhzen regime with the Zionist entity in December 2020 has evolved “from a tool that enables Morocco to obtain long-term American recognition of its claims in Western Sahara to a broader strategic partnership with Israel,” which means what the Makhzen is doing these days, circumventing the Moroccan people who refuse to sell the Palestinian cause, in exchange for fake promises.

This approach is based on the security and military agreements concluded by the Makhzen regime with the Zionist entity nearly two years ago, which were accompanied by frequent visits by Zionist officials to Rabat, while voices rose from within the Moroccan regime, warning of the control of the Zionist intelligence (Mossad) over the reins of decision-making in the royal palace.

The report also focused on the problematic of the Moroccan position in reconciling normalization and defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people at the same time.