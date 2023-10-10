While the world is preoccupied with the heinous Zionist aggression against Gaza, the Moroccan media outlets lament the “Negev summit”.

The observer of the Moroccan media feels that the preoccupations of most of them are not the same as the preoccupations of their Arab and Islamic colleagues, who these days are preoccupied with the vile Zionist crimes against the defenseless Palestinian people. Rather, they are crying over the failure of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance and the Negev Summit that the Kingdom of Morocco was going to host in the coming weeks.

The “Al-Aqsa Flood” revealed many of the ugly things that the treacherous Moroccan regime and its shameful media arms were hiding. At a time when the whole world and all continents, from the Kingdom of Brunei in the Middle East to Venezuela and Colombia in Latin America, are focusing on the crimes that have been taking place since last Saturday in the open prison of Gaza.

The shock was unmistakable for those watching a newspaper like Hespress, which wrote two articles in just two days lamenting the “lost dream” of the Kingdom of Morocco to organize the “Negev Summit”, which has been postponed each time. The first article was entitled “The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas threatens to postpone the Negev Summit 2 in Morocco”.

The same newspaper did not stop with this article, which was taken completely out of context. Rather, it went back and dedicated another article to this summit dedicated to treason, under the title: “Suspension of the visit of the US Secretary of State strengthens the possibility of postponing the Negev Summit 2”. The world is preoccupied with the crimes of the Zionist occupation against the defenseless Palestinian people, and the interests of the media orbiting around the Moroccan regime are lamenting the postponement or cancellation of the shameful meeting or the so-called “Negev Summit”.

The “Negev Summit” is a conference that was held for the first time in Israel on March 27 and 28, 2022, and was attended by former Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, represented by Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Sameh Shukri from Egypt, and Nasser Bourita from the Kingdom of Morocco, and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan from the United Arab Emirates, in addition to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The “Negev 2” summit, which was scheduled to take place in Morocco, was postponed four times due to the reservations of the United States regarding its participation, after the Moroccan regime intended to organize it in one of the desert cities in the occupied Sahrawi territories, in a resounding blow that confirms America’s return to its historical position on this issue after the deviation committed by former US President Donald Trump.

The purpose of this meeting is to show a political and security front in support of the Zionist entity, consisting of Arab countries allied with the usurping entity, along with Tel Aviv’s protégé, the United States of America.

It is interesting to note that the lamentation over the unknown fate of the Second Negev Summit was not limited to the aforementioned newspaper, which did not address the interests of the authentic Moroccan people, but extended to other Moroccan newspapers that did not reach the level of moral and professional decline that the aforementioned newspaper had reached, which confirms that the press loyal to the palace has other interests that do not coincide with the concerns of the disenfranchised Moroccan people.

This disgusting phenomenon shows that the normalization between the Moroccan regime and the Zionist entity has reached a frightening level, in a way that has even affected the values of the media, which must be part of the values of the society it addresses, or in other words, the existence of a great gap between the Moroccan regime and its political and media elite, on the one hand, and the Moroccan people, on the other hand, remain committed to their high values, the most important of which is solidarity with the victims of the brutal Zionist aggression against the oppressed Palestinians.