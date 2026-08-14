Why Riyad Mahrez Left Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli

Al-Ahli Saudi Club official has revealed the behind-the-scenes details surrounding Riyad Mahrez’s departure from the club during the current summer transfer window, identifying the person responsible for accelerating the Algerian star’s exit after a three-year spell with the Jeddah-based side.

Previous media reports had attributed Al Ahli’s decision to part ways with Mahrez to his advancing age—he is now 35—as well as the club’s desire to reduce its wage bill and launch a new sporting project without him. The decision came as a surprise after Al Ahli activated a clause allowing it to terminate the contract unilaterally after three years, reportedly in exchange for a payment of up to $15 million, despite the agreement having one year remaining.

However, Al Ahli spokesperson Majed Al-Fahmi has now provided a different explanation, insisting that the decision to release Mahrez, along with Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, was purely a sporting decision taken by former head coach Matthias Jaissle, ruling out any financial considerations behind the move.

Speaking to the Dawrina Ghair program, in comments reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Fahmi also stressed that Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro Braz played no role in the decision.

Al-Fahmi declined to discuss the details surrounding Jaissle’s resignation, explaining that all indications had pointed towards the German coach remaining in charge before he ultimately stepped down.

Meanwhile, Mahrez’s next destination remains uncertain. The Algeria international has been linked with Italian clubs Roma and Como, as well as UAE side Al Jazira in Abu DHabi and Saudi Arabian club Neom SC.

The 2024-25 continental campaign was arguably Mahrez’s defining season in Saudi Arabia. He scored nine goals and provided eight assists in 13 Champions League appearances, playing a major role as Al Ahli went unbeaten throughout the competition before defeating Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 in the final.

Mahrez subsequently added another AFC Champions League Elite crown to his collection, giving him back-to-back continental titles with Al Ahli. The club’s official account says his three-year spell ended with 122 appearances, 37 goals and 46 assists, as well as two Asian titles and the Saudi Super Cup.

There is also an intriguing twist to the story. Although Al Ahli’s spokesperson has insisted that Mahrez’s departure was a sporting decision made by Jaissle, the German coach himself has since left the club after his highly successful spell in Jeddah. Jaissle was credited with guiding Al Ahli to consecutive Asian titles and establishing an attacking, high-intensity style of play.

That leaves Al Ahli facing a significant transition. The club has not only lost one of its most productive attacking players but also the coach who oversaw its greatest recent continental success. For Mahrez, meanwhile, the next move could define the final chapter of a career that has already included Premier League titles with Leicester City and Manchester City, a UEFA Champions League triumph with City, the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, and now two AFC Champions League Elite crowns.