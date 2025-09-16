Will Paris FC Star Ilan Kebbal Show the Same Performance With the Fennecs?

The Algerian international, Ilan Kebbal, who plays for his club Paris FC, has presented his credentials with distinction in the French league, following his impressive performances during his recent period with his club.

He was the club’s most prominent player, even in Ligue 1, and this earned him a spot in the August Player of the Month award after scoring the best goal against Olympique de Marseille in the second round of the French championship.

His performances this season have made him the talk of the town in France, especially since his career has been marred by numerous periods of hiatus due to previous injuries, which prevented him from playing for some of the world’s most prestigious clubs, despite his skills, especially during his time with the French club Reims, which precipitated his inclusion in the Algerian national team during the Djamel Belmadi era. However, he subsequently missed the opportunity to shine due to numerous injuries and a decline in his performance.

The Paris FC star’s desire to shine has been clearly evident this season, through his performances with his club and the development he has witnessed compared to previous years. He has become more mature and a more collective player, which, coupled with his speed and individual abilities, has been reflected in his achievements since the start of the current season, bringing him back to the Algerian national team, where he was present during the previous training camp, where the Greens played two matches against Botswana and Guinea in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Kebbal did not participate in either of these matches, pending the next training camp, where he aspires to establish himself if given playing time. His performances this season in Ligue 1 have positioned him for a place on the Fennecs’ roster in the future.

In an interview with French channel TF1 on the “Telefoot” program, Kebbal spoke about his football career and the reasons behind his outstanding performance this season. The program also included what the current coach of Paris FC had to say about the Algerian international, as well as Liverpool FC star Ekitike, whom he considered a football phenomenon.

Kebbal said, “I faced many challenges. People should know that I’m currently 27, and I’ve suffered a lot. I’ve often been told that I’m too short and won’t be able to sign a professional contract, which has made me work harder to achieve my goal.”

“Today, in the Paris FC, I want to prove that with heart and talent, nothing is impossible, and that’s what I strive to achieve this season with the club,” he added.

Regarding his award for the best goal of August, Kebbal said in another statement on the team’s official website: “I’m happy, but I wasn’t sure I’d win the award, especially since Joao Neves’ goal was also fantastic. But we mustn’t forget that my goal was the culmination of a team’s effort, and I only finished the move. Everyone contributed to its beauty.”

Kebbal’s performances have made him a favourite among the fans of the second-tier club in Paris, and even those around the team, from the management to the coach, Stéphane Gilli, who praised the potential of the Algerian international, Ilan Kebbal, confirming that he was the first player he requested to sign after being appointed as the team’s technical director.

Stéphane Gilli said: “Kebbal is always smiling when he arrives at training. He was the first player I wanted to sign when I arrived here. He’s a special player, and it’s nice to have a player like him in the club. He’s a positive for our journey this season.”

French international and Liverpool FC star Hugo Ekitiké confirmed that Kebbal is a great football talent, especially since they played together at Reims during the 2021-2022 season. He confirmed it in the same report broadcast by the “Telefoot” program, where he said: “Kebbal is my favourite player. He is a fighter with a strong desire to win, which makes him an unpredictable player at times. He also has a trick shot, which I must talk about. It’s very fast.”

Furthermore, the Parisian club’s website praised Ilan Kebbal and his winning of the award for the best goal of August, which he scored against Olympique de Marseille. The club’s management published a statement reading, “Paris FC… is proud. Our midfielder Kebbal won the award for the best goal of August, against Marseille.” The statement added, “This award is not for his technical skill or technique, but rather for what our number 10 does for the team. He is always there for us in difficult times.”

The statement concluded: “We mustn’t forget that Kebbal guaranteed a spot on the August Player of the Month list, and he deserves it given his performance. So congratulations on winning the best goal, while we await the best player award.”