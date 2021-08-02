Will The FIFA Move The Greens’ Match Against Burkina Faso To A Neutral Stadium?

It seems that the Algerian national team’s match against Burkina Faso football team will be held in a neutral stadium due to the delay of the Burkina Faso authorities in lifting FIFA’s reservations on the stadium in the capital, Ouagadougou, which it refused to qualify to host the World Cup qualifiers.

Burkinabe media sources have ruled out holding the second round of African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, between its local Burkina Faso team and the Algerian national team, scheduled for next September in the capital, Ouagadougou, because the stadium of August 4, 1983, will not be ready.

According to the “Burkina 24” website, the Burkinabe authorities have entered a race against time to finish the works on the stadium before the date of facing the Greens, but the task seems almost impossible in light of the poor condition in which it is located, and if the works are not completed, the Burkina Faso national team will be forced to host the African champions in the neighbouring country, Côte d’Ivoire, specifically at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Previously, FIFA refused to approve the stadium “4 August 1983” to hold the match because it did not respond to the specifications it required regarding the grass, the number of chairs and also the dressing room.

Despite the postponement of the start of the qualifiers from June to September, the authorities in Burkina Faso were unable to address the obstacles in the stadium, to lift the reservations of the FIFA, which threatened to move the match to a neutral stadium if it will not meet the required conditions.

It is known that the Greens will start their campaign in the World Cup qualifiers on the first of September by hosting the Djibouti national team, before flying 4 days later to Burkina Faso in the most difficult confrontation awaiting the players of the national coach Djamal Belmadi, during the World Cup qualifiers, knowing that the Greens maintained a series of matches without defeats in 27 consecutive matches.